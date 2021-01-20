After Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz teased an impending 2022 commitment on Sunday, we got our answer on Wednesday morning when Blue Valley North (Kan.) wide receiver Mekhi Miller announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter.

The three-star prospect chose the Tigers over the likes of Cal, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Tennessee.

Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Casey Woods, wide receiver coach Bush Hamdan, and head coach Eli Drinkwitz were all a big part of Miller's recruiting process.

"I think they have a pretty good staff at Mizzou," Miller told PowerMizzou.com earlier this month. "They all have great unique personalities and will be very honest with you all the time."

As a junior, Miller racked up 93 catches for 1,065 yards and 18 touchdowns for a Mustangs team that went 7-3 on the season.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect becomes the fourth overall commitment for Missouri in the 2022 recruiting class and the second wide receiver, joining Parkway West (Mo.) product Ja'Marion Wayne. He is also the second player from the Kansas City area to commit to Missouri in his class, joining Lee's Summit tight end Max Whisner.

With Miller's pledge, Missouri's 2022 class now ranks 13th nationally according to Rivals.com. Here's an evaluation of Miller from Rivals.com Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt:

"Mekhi is a technician at the position who can create separation both with his quickness and his route-running. He has a solid pair of hands (has to if he's going to catch 93 passes) and tracks the ball well in the air. Not too dissimilar to 2021 addition Dominic Lovett, but a little taller, more likely to work on the outside in college."