Now, the former three-star prospect out of Allen (Tex.) has a new home at Missouri.

After opting out of the 2020 season in late September, Oklahoma offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar officially entered the transfer portal a month later.

Ndoma-Ogar was a redshirt freshman entering the 2020 season for the Sooners. Last year as a true freshman, he saw action in four games in a reserve role. He will have four years of eligibility remaining, starting with the 2021 season, at Missouri.

Coming out of Allen (Tex.) in the 2019 class, Ndoma-Ogar was a highly sought after recruit that had 40 offers on his resume, including the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, and others. He committed to the Sooners during the spring prior to his senior season.

Ndoma-Ogar does have familiarity with the Missouri program, as he visited Columbia unofficially back in March of 2018 before committing to Oklahoma.

Even though he won't join Missouri from the high school ranks, Ndoma-Ogar will count as a member of Missouri's 2021 recruiting class. He is the second offensive lineman in the class, and the 20th total 2021 prospect to commit to Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers.