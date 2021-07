Mizzou adds commitment from Jalen Marshall

Marshall chose the Tigers over the likes of Nebraska, Oklahoma State, and Indiana — schools he had taken official visits with throughout the month of June.

Missouri bolstered its defensive front in the 2022 class on Tuesday with the addition of St. Thomas Aquinas (Ks.) defensive tackle Jalen Marshall , who announced his commitment to the Tigers on Instagram.

During the last open week in June, Marshall visited Missouri and worked out for the coaching staff and impressed them enough to get re-offered. He returned to Columbia just days later for an official visit and was more impressed with what he saw.

"Everything stood out, honestly," he told PowerMizzou after his visit. "The facilities stood out, the coaches were genuine. Just everything stood out."

Marshall becomes the 12th overall commitment for the Tigers in the 2022 recruiting class and the second defensive lineman to give his verbal pledge - joining St. Charles (Mo.) product Marquis Gracial.

The three-star prospect also becomes the fourth commitment from the Kansas City metro area to give his verbal pledge to the Tigers, joining Lee's Summit (Mo.) tight end Max Whisner, Blue Valley North (Kan.) wide receiver Mekhi Miller, and Lee's Summit North (Mo.) offensive lineman Armand Membou. Eight of Missouri's 12 commitments so far in the 2022 class hail either from the state of Missouri or the greater Kansas City area.