Mizzou picked up its second addition of this year’s transfer cycle on Monday as senior guard Tony Perkins from Iowa committed to the Tigers, a source confirmed to PowerMizzou.com .

Perkins was a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, helping the team reach the NCAA tournament in each of his first three seasons and win the Big Ten tournament championship in 2022. This year, Perkins averaged career highs of 14.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

The Indianapolis native took a visit to Mizzou on March 19. Perkins took a visit with Oregon this past weekend but ultimately chose the Tigers. He’ll fill a backcourt hole left behind by Mizzou graduate senior guards Sean East II and Nick Honor. He’ll join an incoming group of newcomers that includes Tennessee Martin transfer forward Jacob Crews and the No. 5-ranked recruiting class in the nation.

PowerMizzou.com will reach out to Perkins for more details on his decision.