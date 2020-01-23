Key originally committed to Mississippi State in June and signed with the Bulldogs in December, but the recent coaching change in Starkville put the three-star defensive end back on the market and the Tigers capitalized.

After an official visit to Missouri this past weekend, the Tigers landed their latest commitment from East Los Angeles College (Calif.) defensive lineman Benjamin Key .

Key is an interesting prospect - originally from Australia where he played rugby, he moved to the United States to play football for his senior season, his first year playing organized football, at Cathedral (Calif.).

He didn't qualify out of high school and went the JUCO route to local East Los Angeles. He recorded 40 tackles and three sacks during his sophomore year this past season.

Key will have three years to play two and will be a summer enrollee.

He becomes the 12th overall commitment for the Tigers.