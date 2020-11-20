"I mean, I love it," George said of Missouri. "Really good fit for me."

The Tigers offered George back on October 29th and were quick to develop a solid relationship with him through Zoom calls and a recent virtual visit with him and his parents.

His relationship with Mizzou assistants Casey Woods, Ryan Walters, and Brick Haley played an important factor in his decision as well.

"It was just a feeling I got about them," George noted. "I like how young they are. I feel like I can relate to them. I like what they've been doing this year. They've got a lot of seniors on their defensive line, so they need somebody that's going to come in and make a difference too. Mizzou has produced some really good D-lineman the last few years as well."

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect is a JUCO bounce back from Miami (Fla.) where he played fullback for the Hurricanes.

The Atlanta native was rated the No. 1 fullback in the 2018 class, according to Rivals. He appeared in 12 games for Miami during the 2019 season, playing mostly special teams and logging five offensive snaps in the Hurricanes' season opener against Florida.

He transitioned to defensive tackle at Independence, a position he is familiar with from his high school days. He started turning the heads of college coaches during the fall as he released highlight videos from his team's practice sessions.

Mizzou sees him a versatile option that can succeed against top-level competition in the SEC.

"They like how quick I am off the ball and my speed and the way I play at the weight that I'm at," George explained. "I play inside here at Indy, three-tech and nose, but I can definitely play outside. I feel like I'm one of the best pass rushers. I think I'm good on the outside because I know how to contain, watch for the reverses, and that type of stuff. I played at end in high school, as far as playing inside I feel like that's easy because I played fullback and I like to be in the trenches."

George becomes the 20th overall commitment in Missouri's 2021 class that currently ranks 19th nationally.

He becomes the seventh defensive line pledge for the Tigers, joining fellow JUCO products Daniel Robledo and Shemar Pearl along with high school prospects Mekhi Wingo, Travion Ford, Jonathan Jones, and Kyran Montgomery.