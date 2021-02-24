Mizzou adds to 2021 class with commitment from OL J'Marion Gooch
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It turns out the 2021 class wasn't in the rear view just yet, as Missouri received a commitment from King's Academy (Tenn.) offensive tackle and former Tennessee signee J'Marion Gooch.The three-sta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news