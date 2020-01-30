The 6-foot-2, 180-pound reopened his recruiting process back on January 16th after being committed to Boise State since October.

After a weekend official to Columbia, Forth Worth (Tex.) Christian wide receiver Chance Luper announced his commitment to the Missouri Tigers on Thursday night.

Luper picked up an offer from Missouri on December 18th with new Tigers' quarterbacks and wide receivers coach Bush Hamdan leading the charge in his recruitment.

"I think he's a really genuine dude and he'll shoot you straight and he knows a lot about the game of football, so I think he's a pretty good coach," Luper said of Hamdam recently. "They really like my long catch radius, my ball skills, and my sneaky speed."

During his senior season, Luper caught 58 passes for 1,129 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He also plays basketball and competes in the open 200, the long jump, and the 4x100 on his track team.

The Texas product chose Missouri over the likes of Boise State, Virginia, Boston College, Cal, Indiana, Louisville, Wake Forest, and others.

Luper becomes the 14th overall commitment for the Tigers and joins Javian Hester and Jay Maclin as wide receiver commits in the class.

Chance is the son of current Missouri running backs coach Curtis Luper.