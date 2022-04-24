Mizzou among schools standing out to four-star guard Kris Parker
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
KANSAS CITY — If there was any doubt that Kris Parker is more than just a three-point shooter, he erased it in resounding fashion Friday night. Playing for Team Breakdown in the Under Armour Associ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news