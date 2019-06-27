Mizzou among Top 3 for Fla. safety target following visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
West Orange (Fla.) safety Tyler Jones took his first official visit of the summer to Missouri back on the weekend of June 14th.After his trip to the Columbia, the three-star prospect has the Tigers...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news