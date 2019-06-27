News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-27 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Mizzou among Top 3 for Fla. safety target following visit

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

West Orange (Fla.) safety Tyler Jones took his first official visit of the summer to Missouri back on the weekend of June 14th.After his trip to the Columbia, the three-star prospect has the Tigers...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}