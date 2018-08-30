Mizzou among Top 6 for OL target
Missouri was a relatively late, mid-July, offer for Colquitt County (Ga.) offensive lineman Kamaar Bell, however, the Tigers now find themselves among the talented prospect's top six schools that h...
