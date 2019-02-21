Mizzou among top schools for 4-star safety
This past Saturday, Hebron (Tex.) safety Darius Snow announced he would narrow his focus on thirteen schools, cutting his list by nearly half. Four SEC schools are among the top group for the four-...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news