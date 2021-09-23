Mizzou among top two for 2022 forward Robert Jennings
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Robert Jennings, a three-star prospect out of Texas, is down to two schools: Texas Tech and Missouri. He’s spent each weekend in September visiting a different school, with MU being the first on th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news