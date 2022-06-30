Mizzou and the updated 2024 in-state rankings
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Sunday, Rivals.com released their updated state rankings for the 2024 recruiting class and the Show Me State now has a Top 8. The Missouri Tigers have offered seven of the eight prospect feature...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news