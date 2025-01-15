Mizzou announces $40 million investment in athletics

The Missouri Tiger Board of Curators announced a large investment in athletics for the previous fiscal year, including $25 million in direct support to athletics and a $15 million operating deficit the school’s announcement called an “internal loan to athletics for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2024.”

“This decision reflects a shared commitment to Mizzou athletics’ championship culture,” Missouri Board of Curators Chair Todd Graves said. “The momentum of Mizzou athletics is undeniable. Now is the time to make the necessary investments to execute our plans to be highly competitive in the SEC for our university and the state of Missouri.”

The investment helps to support 550 Tiger student-athletes who represent the university on the competition fields and courts.

“Our athletics programs are on their way to new heights and the board backs the vision and plans to provide institutional support during this transformational time,” Graves said.

Mizzou Athletics includes 20 programs, 11 women’s and nine men’s sports.

“The University of Missouri is committed to achieving excellence through meaningful investments,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said. “During a time of unprecedented change in college athletics, it is necessary to support the success of our programs, which are elevating Mizzou’s stature.”