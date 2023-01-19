Eighteen games in and it seems like Missouri head coach Dennis Gates has now figured out exactly who he is comfortable playing.

The Tigers moved to 14-4 (3-3) after their 79-76 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday, which saw Gates play 10 different players with nine of them recording 10 or more minutes including guard Isiaih Mosley, who hasn’t played since Dec. 17 against UCF. He didn’t start but he did play 19 minutes and registered eight points, all of which came in the first half, to go along with his two steals, one rebound and one assist.

"What it says is from day one, we built this team around doing things and accomplishing goals by committee," Gates said. "I thought because of our guys' versatility and confidence they have been able to fill in the gaps and lock in on the gameplan on both ends of the basketball and stay connected and play multiple positions. (In the second half) it was Kobe (Brown) and DeAndre (Gholston) and in the first half it was Isiaih, Aidan (Shaw) and Mo (Diarra)."

Forward Ronnie DeGray was the lone player of the 10 to not record more than 10 minutes of action, he played four minutes, even though he got the start in place of Noah Carter, who was out due to health and safety protocols alongside walk on Mabor Majak.

Diarra, who entered Wednesday's game averaging less than a point per game on 25% shooting in 5.3 minutes per game across seven contests, provided a brief spark early on by making the team's first three-pointer of the game which is notable because the Tigers shot 2 of 15 through the first 10 minutes of the game. Diarra finished the game with five points, two steals and a rebound in a season-high 10 minutes.

Gates said it was Brown who subtlely told him during the week that Diarra was ready to play more minutes.

"He said 'Coach I think Mo is ready,' he said that in those two practices," Gates said. "Those are the things you listen to and they're players, but they also have confidence in each other and they're connected.

"Leading into the Texas A&M game 一 Mo was the best player on our team. That's an addition to the first-team all-conference guy (Brown) and an addition to the guy that got his 1,000th point today. I thought Mo was able to show his teammates when his back was against the wall, who he really is."

Shaw came off of the bench and made an immediate splash by making both of his three-point attempts in the first half. Entering this game, he was averaging 3.4 points per game and had connected on two of his 10 three-point attempts this season. Again, something Missouri desperately needed with how poorly it shot in the first half (11 of 30). He finished the game with seven points, a pair of rebounds and a steal in 10 minutes.

This marked the first time Diarra, Shaw and Mosley all played in the same game. So, when Carter comes back it means Shaw will have 11 players that he seems comfortable playing.