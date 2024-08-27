In this series, we’ll look ahead at Missouri’s opponents in the upcoming 2024-25 season. We’ll continue by previewing the last few mid-major teams the Tigers will go up against.

LINDENWOOD

Date & Location: Nov. 27 at Mizzou Arena 2023-24 Record: 9-22, 3-15 OVC Torvik Preseason Rank: 322 Heading into its third season in the Ohio Valley Conference, Lindenwood is still trying to get its legs underneath itself as an NCAA Division I program. The team lost its top two scorers from last season, but retained six players, including three starters as well as redshirt junior forward Jordan Wildy, who missed all of last year but previously was a first-team all-conference selection averaging 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds at Coffeyville Community College (S.C.). Head coach Kyle Gerdeman brought in 10 new faces to fill out the rest of the roster, including a transfer class of four headlined by Milwaukee transfer guard Markeith Browning II and Kent State transfer guard and former MAC Freshman of the Year Reggie Bass, and a freshman class of six that features Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year Jadis Jones. Mizzou beat Lindenwood, 82-53, during the 2022-23 season and will be looking for a similar result this time around.

LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY

Date & Location: Dec. 14 at Mizzou Arena 2023-24 Record: 7-22, 6-10 NEC Torvik Preseason Rank: 349 It’s been a rough start for Rod Strickland in his tenure as the Sharks’ head coach, going 10-48 through his first two seasons at the helm. LIU could be in for another uphill battle this year after the team saw each of its top four scorers move on in the offseason. Strickland’s son, senior guard Terrell Strickland, remains with the squad after putting up 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game and making 16 starts in 18 appearances while dealing with an injury that sidelined him for over a month. Associate head coach Gerald Gillion was added to the staff, who brought senior guard Tyron Baker and Brent Davis over with him from Chicago State. The Sharks have long played at a fast pace, regardless of who the head coach has been, and should remain an up-tempo team this season.

JACKSONVILLE STATE

Date & Location: Dec. 17 at Mizzou Arena 2023-24 Record: 14-18, 6-10 C-USA Torvik Preseason Rank: 192 The Gamecocks have seen plenty of success over the past eight years under head coach Ray Harper. But after back-to-back losing seasons, JSU’s looking to get back above .500. The team lost its two leading scorers but retained a pair of starters in senior forward Marcellus Brigham Jr. and redshirt junior center Mason Nicholson, who combined to average 14.2 points, 9.9 boards and 1.2 assists. Harper brought in a contingent of transfers to replace the backcourt, including Wake Forest transfer Jao Ituka and Wichita State transfer Jaron Pierre Jr., each of whom sat out all of last season due to injuries but were productive before then. Harper’s teams have historically been strong on the glass, so boxing out will likely be a main focus for the Tigers in this matchup.

ALABAMA STATE