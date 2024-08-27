PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYNUVFMEpCOVMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Mizzou Basketball opponent preview: The Mid-Majors, part 2

Drew King • PowerMizzou
Basketball Writer
@drewking0222
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In this series, we’ll look ahead at Missouri’s opponents in the upcoming 2024-25 season. We’ll continue by previewing the last few mid-major teams the Tigers will go up against.

Advertisement

LINDENWOOD

Date & Location: Nov. 27 at Mizzou Arena

2023-24 Record: 9-22, 3-15 OVC

Torvik Preseason Rank: 322

Heading into its third season in the Ohio Valley Conference, Lindenwood is still trying to get its legs underneath itself as an NCAA Division I program. The team lost its top two scorers from last season, but retained six players, including three starters as well as redshirt junior forward Jordan Wildy, who missed all of last year but previously was a first-team all-conference selection averaging 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds at Coffeyville Community College (S.C.). Head coach Kyle Gerdeman brought in 10 new faces to fill out the rest of the roster, including a transfer class of four headlined by Milwaukee transfer guard Markeith Browning II and Kent State transfer guard and former MAC Freshman of the Year Reggie Bass, and a freshman class of six that features Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year Jadis Jones. Mizzou beat Lindenwood, 82-53, during the 2022-23 season and will be looking for a similar result this time around.

LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY

Date & Location: Dec. 14 at Mizzou Arena

2023-24 Record: 7-22, 6-10 NEC

Torvik Preseason Rank: 349

It’s been a rough start for Rod Strickland in his tenure as the Sharks’ head coach, going 10-48 through his first two seasons at the helm. LIU could be in for another uphill battle this year after the team saw each of its top four scorers move on in the offseason. Strickland’s son, senior guard Terrell Strickland, remains with the squad after putting up 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game and making 16 starts in 18 appearances while dealing with an injury that sidelined him for over a month. Associate head coach Gerald Gillion was added to the staff, who brought senior guard Tyron Baker and Brent Davis over with him from Chicago State. The Sharks have long played at a fast pace, regardless of who the head coach has been, and should remain an up-tempo team this season.

JACKSONVILLE STATE

Date & Location: Dec. 17 at Mizzou Arena

2023-24 Record: 14-18, 6-10 C-USA

Torvik Preseason Rank: 192

The Gamecocks have seen plenty of success over the past eight years under head coach Ray Harper. But after back-to-back losing seasons, JSU’s looking to get back above .500. The team lost its two leading scorers but retained a pair of starters in senior forward Marcellus Brigham Jr. and redshirt junior center Mason Nicholson, who combined to average 14.2 points, 9.9 boards and 1.2 assists. Harper brought in a contingent of transfers to replace the backcourt, including Wake Forest transfer Jao Ituka and Wichita State transfer Jaron Pierre Jr., each of whom sat out all of last season due to injuries but were productive before then. Harper’s teams have historically been strong on the glass, so boxing out will likely be a main focus for the Tigers in this matchup.

ALABAMA STATE

Date & Location: Dec. 30 at Mizzou Arena

2023-24 Record: 13-19, 8-10 SWAC

Torvik Preseason Rank: 271

The Hornets made a big step in the right direction last year as the 13 wins they picked up were the most for the program since the 2015-16 season. The team now looks to continue making strides in the right direction under head coach Tony Madlock. Madlock brought back three starters in senior guards T.J. Madlock and C.J. Hines, ASU’s top two scorers from last season, and junior center Ubong Okon, who led the team with 6.3 rebounds per game. He also added a pair of D1 transfers in Buffalo guard Shawn Fulcher and Maryland Eastern Shore guard Tyler Mack, as well as a handful of JUCO transfers and a pair of freshmen to round out the roster. Alabama State was solid defensively a year ago, ranking 155th nationally and second in the SWAC in KenPom’s defensive efficiency rating. However, the Hornets were one of the worst offensive teams in the country, making just 40.4% of their 2-pointers and 28.0% of their 3s, both marks ranking in the bottom four of the NCAA. MU should be able to take advantage.

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9taXp6b3UtYmFza2V0YmFsbC1vcHBvbmVudC1wcmV2aWV3LXRo ZS1taWQtbWFqb3JzLXBhcnQtMiIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAg dmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07 IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVu IHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3Qg dmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6 bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBl bCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03 MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWlzc291cmkucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZtaXp6b3UtYmFza2V0YmFsbC1vcHBvbmVudC1wcmV2aWV3LXRo ZS1taWQtbWFqb3JzLXBhcnQtMiZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTE5JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0x JmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUg VGFnIC0tPgoKCg==