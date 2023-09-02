Wichita State never seemed to find its rhythm during the 2022-23 season. The Shockers were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation, connecting on just 30.9% of their tries from outside, and never strung more than two wins together at any point during the year. It resulted in an underwhelming season in which the team barely finished over .500, saw an early exit in the American Athletic Conference tournament and missed out on the NCAA tourney.

Looking to shake things up, WSU brought in Paul Mills as its new head coach, who will look to radically change the program’s identity. Mills spent the past six seasons as the head coach at Oral Roberts, where he led the Golden Eagles to a Sweet 16 finish in 2021 and a flawless 18-0 record in the Summit League last year. Mills’ final three teams at ORU had similar traits: they played fast, they took care of the ball and they knocked down a good deal of triples. Per KenPom, each squad averaged at least 70 possessions per game, never turned the ball over more than 15.5% of the time (last year’s team was No. 1 in the NCAA, coughing the ball up just 13.2% of the time), had at least 46% of their field goal attempts come from beyond the arc and knocked down their treys at above a 36.5% clip.

Getting the Shockers to play in a similar fashion will be a major adjustment, especially without an obvious candidate to take over the starting point guard spot. At ORU, Mills had Max Abmas, the nation’s current leader with 2,562 career points, serving as the engine that made the team go for four years. With Craig Porter Jr. no longer on the roster, it’s not clear who’s ready to take on the same role at WSU.

One possibility is Colby Rogers, who redshirted last season as a second-time transfer. During the 2021-22 season, the 6-foot-4 guard led Siena averaging 14.1 points per game while shooting 42.9% from deep. But Rogers played more off the ball for the Saints, as evidenced by his 1.2 assists per game, and Mills might be better served playing him in a comparable role to maximize his efficiency.

That leaves returning junior Xavier Bell, Oklahoma transfer Bijan Cortes and freshman Joy Ighovodja — who hails from NBA Academy Africa — as Mills’ next best options, none of whom have yet proven they can consistently produce at a high-major level.

The team’s forward sports should be significantly less difficult to sort out. Kenny Pohto, who tallied 8.7 points 5.7 rebounds, 0.7 blocks and 1.0 steals per game for the Shockers a year ago, will secure one of the starting spots in the frontcourt. Pohto also quietly finished second on the team last season handing out 61 assists and may be able to help cover up a lack of playmaking from the team’s guards. UTSA transfer Jacob Germany and returning junior Quincy Ballard give Mills depth at the starting center spot — Germany told C.J. Moore of The Athletic that he’ll start shooting 3s this year.

Mills is expecting a leap out returning redshirt sophomore Isaac Abide, according to The Wichita Eagle, and thinks the 6-foot-9 forward can make a big impact on the boards, especially with former Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III’s eligibility for this season in question as a second-time transfer. Dalen Ridgnal gives Mills some insurance in case DeGray is unavailable. And returning redshirt sophomore Jalen Ricks, Miami transfer Harlond Beverly and Canadian freshman Yanis Bamba should all compete for minutes on the wing.

Mizzou had to go to overtime to edge out Wichita State on the road in last season’s meeting, an 88-84 win for the Tigers. Playing host this year, the team will hope it isn’t quite as challenging to take the Shockers down.