Mizzou basketball signs 2025 four-star guard Aaron Rowe

Missouri men's basketball officially signed Aaron Rowe on Wednesday.

With the early national signing period opening for every sport except football, the Tigers added their longest tenured commit in the Class of 2025. Rowe -- a Columbia product -- returned to his hometown last year for his junior season at Columbia (Mo.) Father Tolton.

"We couldn't be more thrilled that Aaron has decided to stay home, remain in CoMo and be a part of our Mizzou family," coach Dennis Gates said in a release. "He was a priority for us from day one as one of the top point guard prospects in the country.

"He is a cerebral point guard with elite quickness and athleticism who can create for his teammates. With him being a homegrown player here in Columbia, we've really gotten to know Aaron over the last two-plus years. He is already a familiar face within our program and we can't wait for him to officially don the Black and Gold."

Rowe played his sophomore campaign at Branson (Mo.) Link Year, where some of the top recruits in the country have suited up. The four-star point guard verbally pledged to Missouri in December 2023.

"Aaron is a dynamic player that impacts winning in multiple ways and will make others around him better," Father Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said in a release. "He's one of the best passers in the country and a smooth guard that scores well at all three levels. I am excited to see his continued growth and development with Coach Gates and staff."