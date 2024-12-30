Mizzou beats Iowa to earn 10th win

For the second consecutive year, the Tigers have double-digit wins.

That’s just the third time in program history.

And Monday, they did it through every aspect of the team.

The offense was clicking early, the defense was dominant late and Blake Craig hit two field goals of more than 50 yards to push the Tigers in front in the fourth for a 27-24 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium.

“The story really is our football team and these guys right here and their commitment to finishing the season,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “So proud of the way they battled.”

The Tigers didn’t get off to a hot start in Nashville as the game-opening drive stalled and the Iowa offense charged through the Tiger defense for 70 yards on eight plays, mostly through the air, to jump ahead 7-0.

But the Tigers responded on the back of seniors Brady Cook and Theo Wease playing in their final game as part of the Tigers.

Cook started the drive by faking a pitch and rolling to his right before firing a dart to Marquis Johnson - who went on to have career highs of seven catches and 122 as he prepares to move up the depth chart next season - then Cook kept a read option to gain a first down near mid field.

A sack pushed him back, but Cook scrambled into a third-and-5 before finding Johnson again on an 11-yard pass to set up first-and-10 from the Iowa 35.

Then Cook found Wease for 21 yards before finding him again on a back-shoulder toss as Wease turned behind his defender for a 4-yard touchdown with 2:12 left in the first quarter.

Wease was hurt in the first half and did not return for the second half, but ended with five catches and 75 yards.

“Theo Wease, what an unbelievable job he did in the first half,” Drinkwitz said. “He took an injury and couldn’t return in the game, he laid it all on the line for us.”

The tie didn’t last long as Kaden Wetjen returned the ensuing kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown, tying the longest kick return in Music City Bowl history, to put the Hawkeyes back in front 14-7 with 1:59 left in the first.

But the Tigers kept their momentum.

Cook found Jordon Harris for a 14 yard gain before scrambling for 10 more. He hit Wease with a 23-yard pass before Johnson and Marcus Carroll took runs for a combined 11 yards to get to first-and-goal from the 7.

Then Johnson, wide open cutting across the back of the end zone, ran under a Cook lob and kept his body in bounds to tie the game at 14 with 13:28 left before halftime.

“Marquis has been a special player,” Drinkwitz said. “I mean, we saw it last year. But the thing I’m the most proud of him about is it’s always been about the team and whatever the team has asked him to do, he’s embraced that role.”

After a couple of stalled drives, the Hawkeyes put together a long one, this time mostly on the ground, ending with Kamari Moulton running in a 1-yard score with 49 seconds left in the half to send the Hawkeyes into halftime leading 21-14.

Both offenses lost their spark early in the second half, but Iowa was able to connect on a 38-yard field goal with 5:19 left to extend the advantage to 24-14. Then it was all Missouri.

The Tigers went 75 yards on eight plays, led by a 17-yard pass from Cook to Daniel Blood on a corner route immediately followed by a Cook deep ball to Johnson for 44 yards.