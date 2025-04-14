Mizzou center Talan Chandler intends to enter transfer portal

Flipping his commitment from Colorado to Missouri in the 2024 class, Talan Chandler stayed home. But after one season with the Tigers, Chandler announced Monday his intentions of entering the transfer portal, which will open Wednesday. A former three-star recruit from Nevada (Mo.) R5, Chandler will have four years of eligibility remaining. "After careful consideration with my family, I will officially be entering the transfer portal," Chandler wrote to Instagram. "I would like to thank coach (Eli) Drinkwitz, coach (Brandon) Jones and the Mizzou staff and community for the opportunity that was given to me. I look forward to the future and pursuit of my dream!"

Chandler appeared in one game during his freshman season, taking eight snaps at center against Massachusetts. After suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2024, starting center Connor Tollison made the decision to return for his graduate season. The Tigers also added experienced interior lineman Dominick Giudice to the fold in the winter transfer window.

Moore enters portal

Although exhausting his eligibility this past season, according to the team website, Joe Moore entered the transfer portal Monday. Moore suffered a season-ending injury in October. The St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter product transferred to Missouri from Arizona State ahead of the 2023 season and provided experienced depth to the defensive end position.