Mizzou defensive end Eddie Kelly Jr. enters transfer portal

Missouri lost another piece to its defensive line depth Tuesday. Eddie Kelly Jr. will enter the transfer portal, his agent, Miles Jordan, told Rivals.com's Adam Friedman. Kelly became the sixth player to depart from the program ahead of the spring transfer window, which officially opens Wednesday. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive end joined Missouri ahead of the 2024 season after splitting his first two collegiate seasons between South Florida and Georgia Tech. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

The Tigers have also seen the departures of quarterback Drew Pyne, linebacker Mikai Gbayor, cornerback Ja'Marion Wayne and center Talan Chandler leave for other opportunities this offseason.