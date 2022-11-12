Knoxville, Tennessee — For about two and a half quarters Missouri was neck and neck with the No. 2 scoring offense and the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. Then the Volunteers flipped a switch and scored 38 unanswered points to win 66-24 on Saturday.

Missouri's defense didn't just have a bad game for this year’s standards, but any defense in school history. Besides the 66 points, Missouri had six defensive penalties and would allow Tennessee to get 33 first downs which are three shy of the record. Also, it would allow 724 yards of total offense which is 26 yards shy of the record.

Entering week 11, Missouri had the 14th-ranked defense in the country and was allowing 303.7 yards per game and 21.44 points per game. By halftime, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker had 286 yards of total offense and the Volunteers entered the half up 28-17. The 28 points were the most points allowed in a half this season by the Tigers.

Anything that could go wrong defensively did go wrong.

“Hooker and those guys played really well, but we weren’t ourselves,” Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “We missed some tackles and didn’t cover the way we normally cover.”

Hooker finished the game completing 25 of 35 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns. He also added eight carries for 50 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman is a player many consider a future first-round draft pick. He didn’t even play and Missouri still allowed two wide receivers to get over 110 receiving yards. Bru McCoy had a game-high nine receptions for 111 yards while Jalin Hyatt had seven receptions for a game-high 146 yards and a touchdown. This marked Hyatt’s fifth game with over 100 receiving yards.

McCoy and Hyatt basically took turns abusing Mizzou's secondary in the slot since the group was playing so far off the ball to prevent any deep ball action. Drinkwitz had a plan for the pair, but it clearly didn't go as planned.

“First, we were trying to mix in some man-to-man and zone coverage and we just felt like we were too loose and Hyatt was getting too much of a run on our safety when we were in man,” Drinkwitz said. “So, that’s when we put a cornerback on him. On that 68-yard touchdown, our cornerback went to his normal position and Hyatt was in the backfield and we didn’t unravel it from a safety position.”

To top it off, Tennessee had touchdown drives that took less than a minute and of its 10 scoring drives the longest drive was two minutes and 20 seconds.

Usually, it's Missouri’s offense that is lacking and isn’t able to produce adequate production to get the win. This week, it was the defense.