When new Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker came over to Missouri from SEC counterpart LSU in January, he thought he was accepting the job of coaching the safeties for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. And he was 一 for about a month until Wilks resigned and accepted a new position as the defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach with the Carolina Panthers. Drinkwitz promoted Baker, who he worked with during the 2013 season at Arkansas State, and Baker and the defense have hit the ground running since. “I tell people the sense of urgency has been since day one. Literally because we had two 20-minute walk-throughs after I got announced as defensive coordinator to go out there for spring ball. So I felt like it has been nonstop,” Baker said. “And like I said, now we're excited to finally hit somebody else and put it on display. I think we've come a long way in a short period of time and continue to prepare for these guys, but I'm excited.” Baker is the third defensive coordinator Missouri has had in the last three seasons. In 2020, it was Ryan Walters and last season, Wilks, who was two years removed from being a defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and three seasons removed from being the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Missouri fans were excited to get someone from the NFL hoping that it would advance the defense. It did not turn out that way and the team finished 105th (out of 130 teams) in total defense, 113th in scoring defense and an abysmal 124th in run defense. So, it’s great that Drinkwitz has a rapport with Baker and that he’s hit the ground running since he was named defensive coordinator. But Missouri fans are likely asking themselves why should they be optimistic about Baker and or this defense. They’ve been through this dance three times in three years. Baker’s answer to that question is something that will be seen in his version of the 4-2-5 defense 一 he believes fans should be more excited for this defense because it’s more aggressive. “Not to compare it because I really don't know what it is like the last couple of years but I think it's an exciting brand of football. We’re a one gap style of defense that you know, our whole philosophy is to create tackles for loss and turnovers,” Baker said. “Get the offense behind the chains and I think when you continually apply pressure not necessarily by blitzing but being an attack on the front. I think it should give fans at least something to look forward to in the stands and just from an optimistic standpoint, being able to create negative plays at any given moment. So, hopefully, they're not going to get popcorn and Coke, you know when (the) defense is on the field.”



The defense has bought into Baker on and off the field When defensive lineman and team captain Darius Robinson talked about Baker at Missouri’s media day on Sunday, he couldn't hold back his smile. Robinson said that not only has Baker gotten the defense to buy-in to the scheme but he's seen the team get more selfless. It also helps that Baker has an infection energy. “I’d definitely say the buy-in is way bigger," Robinson said. "I think basically sometimes teammates are chasing stats or this or that. But I think the guys now are just chasing winning and like whoever gets the praise and stuff like that we will cheer him on and we're really just focused on winning because that's the most important thing. "His energy and passion, like I said, stick out. I don't think a lot of defensive coordinators go to practice with their cleats on. So, he's definitely a great coach, and I'm glad he's here.” It’s easy to forget in the midst of NIL, fandom, journalism and or any other thing that draws someone to the sport that it's easy to forget these are still kids in college. They need to be able to connect with players in more ways than one. A coach may not be buddy-buddy with every player he or she may coach but they should make that effort on and off the field. It’s a win-win when those types of relationships happen. Defensive back Ennis Rakestraw can attest to that. Rakestraw, who was limited to four games last season due to a torn ACL, said that his relationship with Baker is more unique than most players on the team since he didn’t know how or where’d he’d fit in Baker’s scheme. “I didn't get to play. And I always wondered like, where would I fit in this role,” Rakestraw said. “And he talked to me and was telling me they were ready for me to come back. So, he just gave me 100% confidence in doing my process and rehab. Like I said he’s a funny guy. But also, when it's time to get to work. We all get to work. I like Baker a lot. I like every coach that I had but Baker is here now and it's like family.” Baker and Rakestraw have actually known each other longer than most of his new charges. Baker tried to get Rakestraw to take an official visit to Miami as a senior in high school. But the native Texan chose Missouri instead.