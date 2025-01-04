Mizzou drops SEC opener to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers played like one of the best teams in the country. The Missouri Tigers did not.

Sometimes, like Saturday at Neville Arena when Auburn beat Missouri 84-68 to open SEC play, it’s just that simple.

“Auburn is a really, really good team,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “I thought the punches they threw in the first half really put us on our heels after the 10-minute mark.”

Auburn’s Johni Broome scored 24 points, was 9-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and grabbed seven rebounds while blocking four shots.

Missouri’s starting lineup combined for 21 points on 8-of-24 shooting, including 1-of-8 from beyond the arc and grabbed nine rebounds, while blocking no shots.

That’s just the type of day it was for the Black & Gold.

Missouri stayed close early, leading 7-6 with 16:17 left in the first half off a Mark Mitchell 3 from the left corner, but Broome answered with his 3 to take back the lead 21 seconds later.

Missouri would never tie or take the lead again.

Auburn used a 7-1 run a little later to build a 20-12 advantage with 11:47 left, then a 9-3 run to get the lead to 29-15 with 8:10 before halftime.

Missouri would never get back within 10 points as Auburn extended the advantage as far as 16 points at multiple times late in the first half.

After the final 16-point lead, a Miles Kelly jumper with 1:52 left, Marques Warrick hit two free throws and a jumper, then Tony Perkins used a Caleb Grill assist for a fast break dunk to bring Missouri within 44-33.

A Kelly free throw created Auburn’s 45-33 halftime lead.

“It just took our guys too long to adjust,” Gates said.

Missouri had kept the game close enough in the first half as Auburn hit 7-of-13 3-pointers and scored 14 points off seven Missouri turnovers, that it seemed as if Mizzou had an opportunity to make a run if it started the second half hot.