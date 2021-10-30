Mizzou extends offer to current Cal DE commit Curlee Thomas
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri is continuing to look at options to bolster their defensive line in the 2022 class and one of their latest offers went out to Fort Worth (Tex.) Nolan Catholic defensive end Curlee Thomas I...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news