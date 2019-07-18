News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-18 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Mizzou targeting 2021 ATH from Nashville

Ekaf08yvbhq9zbygwhoc
Pearl-Cohn (Tenn.) 2021 ATH Kyndrich Breedlove (Photo: Sean Williams - PowerMizzou.com)
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Missouri made a swing through Tennessee during the spring evaluation period and extended an offer to two-way star Kyndrich Breedlove out of Pearl-Cohn (Tenn.) in Nashville. Along with the Tigers, t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}