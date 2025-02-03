Around the SEC: Feb. 1

As Missouri was cruising to a win at Mississippi State, the rest of the SEC was loaded with action once again. Here’s a look around all the other games from Saturday. All rankings are from when the games were played.

(Photo by Jordan Prather - USA TODAY Sports)

No. 8 Tennessee 64, No. 5 Florida 44

In a rematch of the game that knocked Tennessee off the top of the podium in the No. 1 spot, the No. 8 Volunteers were able to muddy the waters enough to hold the No. 5 Gators to by-far season-low 44 points. The Gators’ previous low had been 70 in a win against South Carolina on Jan. 22. The last time these teams matched up, Florida came out on top in a muddy 73-43 win. Florida led 19-16 with 2:44 left in the first half, but Tennessee took a 8-2 run into halftime to lead 24-21 at the break. The Volunteer offense got moving with 40 second-half points, while Florida added just 23. And Tennessee did it all without star guard Zakai Zeigler who was held out of the game after a clean MRI on Friday, or star forward Igor Milicic Jr., who had flu-like symptoms. Both will likely be questionable going into the matchup with Mizzou on Wednesday. In their absence, Chaz Lanier led the Volunteers, who had seven scholarship players available, with 19 points and five rebounds, while Jordan Gainey had 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Felix Okpara added 10 points and eight rebounds, while Jahmai Mashack had eight points, eight boards and five assists. Walter Clayton led Florida with 10 points, but had to leave the game near the end of the first half after coming down from a shot and landing on a Volunteer foot. He was able to return in the second half. Tennessee shot 24-of-60 (40 percent) from the field, 6-of-22 (27.27 percent) from 3 and 10-of-15 (66.67 percent) from the free-throw line. Florida shot 13-of-53 (24.53 percent) overall, 4-of-27 (14.81 percent) from deep and 14-of-19 (73.68 percent) from the line. No. 5 Florida (18-3, 5-3) will host Vanderbilt (16-5, 4-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. No. 8 Tennessee (18-4, 5-4) will host Missouri (17-4, 6-2) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 1 Auburn 92, No. 23 Ole Miss 82

The No. 1 Tigers remained undefeated in conference play, using a 9-0 run to turn a 14-12 deficit into a 21-14 lead that Auburn would keep through the first half, going into the break leading the No. 23 Rebels 41-34. Ole Miss got within a point twice during the second half, but was never able to tie the game again. Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome once again led Auburn with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds to go with four assists. Since returning from an injury, Broome has produced double-doubles in three consecutive games. Chad Baker-Mazara added 18 points, while Denver Jones had 16 points and four assists. Miles Kelly scored 15 points, while Dylan Cardwell added a double-double of 10 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes played. Sean Pedulla led Ole Miss with 19 points on 10-of-16 shooting, to go with five rebounds and three steals, while Matthew Murrell had 17 points and four boards. Jaemyn Brakefield added 12 points and five rebounds. Auburn shot 30-of-62 (48.4 percent) from the field, 14-of-28 (50 percent) from deep, led by 4-of-7 from Jones and 4-of-6 from Baker-Mazara, and 18-of-23 (78.3 percent) from the free-throw line. The Rebels shot 26-of-56 (46.4 percent) overall, 6-of-19 (31.6 percent) from 3 and 24-of-35 (68.6 percent) from the line. No. 1 Auburn (19-1, 7-0) will host Oklahoma (16-5, 3-5) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. No. 23 Ole Miss (16-5, 5-3) is on a bye this week.

Oklahoma 97, No. 24 Vanderbilt 67

Oklahoma sprinted out of halftime to score 61 points in the final 20 minutes, turning a three-point deficit at the break into a 30-point ranked win against the No. 24 Commodores. The Sooners shot 24-of-33 (72.73 percent) from the field after the break and 7-of-12 (58.33 percent) from 3. Standout freshman and likely lottery pick Jeremiah Fears led Oklahoma with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jalon Moore added 10 points and four rebounds, while Dayton Forsythe had 14 points, three rebounds and three steals off the bench. Duke Miles contributed 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. Devin McGlockton led Vanderbilt with 22 points and three rebounds, while Jason Edwards had 21 points and three boards. A.J. Hoggard added eight points and five assists. Oklahoma shot 36-of-57 (63.16 percent) overall, 11-of-20 (55 percent) from 3 and 14-of-22 (63.64 percent) from the free-throw line. Vanderbilt shot 24-of-62 (38.71 percent) from the field, 7-of-26 (26.92 percent) from deep and 12-of-14 (85.71 percent) from the stripe. The Commodores shot just 9-of-30 (30 percent) and 1-of-12 (8.33 percent) from 3 after halftime. Oklahoma (16-5, 3-5) will play at No. 1 Auburn (19-1, 7-0) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Vanderbilt (16-5, 4-4) will play at No. 5 Florida (18-3, 5-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 4 Alabama 90, Georgia 69

Alabama broke a tie at 10 with a 14-0 run to held build a 39-28 lead at halftime, then stormed away with a 51-point second half to take its eighth conference win handily. Mark Sears led Alabama with 20 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Grant Nelson added a double-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Aiden Sherrell added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Chris Youngblood had 10 points and Aden Holloway added 10 points and five assists off the bench. Asa Newell led Georgia with 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while RJ Godfrey had 10 points and three boards. Silas Demary added seven points, four assists and two boards. Alabama shot 30-of-57 (52.63 percent) from the field, 11-of-26 (42.31 percent) from 3 and 19-of-23 (82.61 percent) from the free-throw line. Georgia shot 27-of-76 (35.53 percent) overall, 4-of-23 (17.39 percent) from 3 and 11-of-23 (47.83 percent) from the line. Alabama won the rebounding battle 52-36, but Georgia forced 12 steals and 20 total Tide turnovers. No. 4 Alabama (19-3, 8-1) will be on a bye this week. Georgia (15-7, 3-6) will host LSU (12-9, 1-7) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Texas 89, LSU 58

Texas took a 31-25 lead into halftime, then ran away with a 58-33 advantage through the second half to claim its third win in four games. Four Longhorns scored in double figures with likely lottery pick freshman Tre Johnson leading the way with 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals, while Tramon Mark added 18 points, four assists and four rebounds. Kadin Shedrick contributed a double-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Arthur Kaluma had 10 points and five boards. Jordan Sears was the lone Tiger in double figures with 13 points and three rebounds off the bench. Robert Miller added nine points and four rebounds off the bench. Two LSU starters scored six points to lead the opening five. Texas shot 36-of-64 (56.25 percent) from the field, 10-of-21 (47.62 percent) from 3 and 7-of-9 (77.78 percent) from the free-throw line. LSU shot 23-of-51 (45.10 percent) overall, 2-of-15 (13.33 percent) from deep and 10-of-15 (66.67 percent) from the stripe. Texas (15-7, 4-5) will host Arkansas (13-8, 2-6) at 8 p.m. Wednesday. LSU (12-9, 1-7) will play at Georgia (15-7, 3-6) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 13 Texas A&M 76, South Carolina 72

South Carolina has made it to the midpoint of the SEC schedule giving a realistic opportunity to make it two years in a row an SEC team goes winless in conference play. The No. 13 Aggies took a 44-36 lead into halftime, then held off a second-half push as South Carolina cut the lead to 49-47 with 14:01 left, 57-55 with 9:28 left and 61-59 with 6:59 left. But The Aggies used a 7-0 run to extend the lead before the Gamecocks cut it back to 74-72 with 2 seconds left. Texas A&M hit two free throws with a second left to seal the win. Wade Taylor led the Aggies with 25 points, while Henry Coleman had 12 points and eight rebounds. Collin Murray-Boyles led South Carolina with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals. Jamarii Thomas added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, Zachary Davis had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists and Morris Ugusuk added 12 points off the bench. Texas A&M shot 22-of-49 (44.9 percent) from the field, 11-of-23 (47.83 percent) from 3 and 21-of-30 (70 percent) from the free-throw line. South Carolina shot 25-of-56 (44.64 percent) overall, 12-of-31 (38.71 percent) from deep and 10-of-12 (83.33 percent) at the line. No. 13 Texas A&M (17-5, 6-3) and South Carolina (10-12, 0-9) are both on byes this week.

Arkansas 89, No. 12 Kentucky 79

John Calipari came out triumphant in his return to Rupp Arena as Arkansas took a 46-45 lead into halftime, then opened the second half on a 12-2 run to create a double-digit advantage with 15:59 left. No. 12 Kentucky would never get back within five points as it dropped to .500 in conference play. Adou Thiero led Arkansas with 21 points and eight rebounds to go with three steals, while Johnell Davis had 18 points, six assists and five rebounds. D.J. Wagner had 17 points and eight assists, while Zvonimir Ivisic scored 14 points to go with four rebounds and Karter Knox added 10 points and four boards as every Arkansas starter scored in double figures. Amari Williams led Kentucky with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds to go with three assists, while Jaxson Robinson had 20 points, three rebounds and two assists. Ansley Almonor added 12 points and three rebounds and Otega Oweh had 10 points for the Wildcats. The Razorbacks shot 32-of-58 (55.17 percent) from the field, 13-of-25 (52 percent) from 3 and 12-of-16 (75 percent) from the free-throw line. Kentucky shot 30-of-62 (48.39 percent) overall, 10-of-23 (43.48 percent) from deep and 9-of-18 (50 percent) from the stripe. Arkansas (13-8, 2-6) will play at Texas (15-7, 4-5) at 8 p.m. Wednesday. No. 12 Kentucky (15-6, 4-4) will play at No. 23 Ole Miss (16-6, 5-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Here’s how the SEC standings sit after the weekend.