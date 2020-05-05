Mizzou firmly in mix for 2021 St. Louis big
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
At first, Yaya Keita didn’t care much for basketball. Keita began playing the sport around 2010 in his home country of Mali, but for the first few years, it didn’t really interest him; he preferred...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news