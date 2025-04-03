Mizzou baseball completes two-game sweep

The Missouri Tigers took advantage of an unusual two-game mid-week series by winning both games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Missouri completed the sweep with an 8-7 win on Wednesday.

Unlike the first matchup, the second game came down to the wire with the Tigers winning on a walk-off. After coming back from a 7-4 deficit, the Tigers tied the game at seven in the seventh.

Then with one out in the bottom of the ninth, Jackson Lovich reached on an error and stole second. With two outs, Keegan Knutson sent a double to left center to score pinch runner Isaiah Frost and give the Tigers a second consecutive win.

The Golden Lions scored five runs in the top of the second to take the initial lead, then the Tigers chipped away with two runs in the second, two more in the third and another two spot in the fourth.

In the second, the Tigers’ runs scored on solo home runs by Pierre Seals and Brady Picarelli, then a Chris Patterson two-RBI single in the third scored Tyler Macon and Mateo Serna.

In the fourth, Knutson grounded out to score Kaden Peer and Seals singled to score Lovich.

The game-tying run scored in the second when Peer tripled to center to score Patterson.

The Tigers had 11 total hits, led by Seals with three hits and two RBI. Knutson had two hits and two RBI, while Patterson had one hit, two walks and two RBI.

Daniel Wissler returned to the mound for the first time since Feb. 15 and just his second appearance of the season, but six pitches in he exited with tears in his eyes with a new injury. He worked two-thirds of an inning.

Seth McCartney came in for the next inning, allowing five runs on five hits and a hit batter, while striking out two.

James Vaughn pitched the next inning, allowing one unearned run on two hits and a walk. Cayden Nicoletto then came on for his second appearance of the season and worked one out to finish the third.

Tony Neubeck pitched for the first time this season as he returned from injury to throw one inning and allowed one run on two hits and two walks, while striking out one.

Ben Smith pitched the fifth, walking two, hitting another and striking out one.

Brock Lucas came on for two innings and allowed one hit and one walk, then Xavier Lovett earned the win, pitching the final two innings and allowing two hits and one walk while hitting three batters and striking out one.

Missouri (11-17, 0-9 SEC) will return to conference play with a road series at No. 2 Arkansas starting with a 7 p.m. game Friday, then playing at 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Tigers won’t return to Taylor Stadium until a mid-week game against Missouri State on April 15.