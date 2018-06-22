Mizzou first to extend offer to local Rock Bridge DE
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
For local Rock Bridge (Mo.) defensive end Jalen Logan-Redding, he knocked down some doors at the Lindenwood Mega Camp at the beginning of the month with his performance and picked up two offers in ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news