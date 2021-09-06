Mizzou flips 3-star OL Valen Erickson from Nebraska

After committing to Nebraska on July 30th, St. Rita (Ill.) offensive lineman Valen Erickson has flipped his commitment from the Cornhuskers to the Missouri Tigers on Monday.

Missouri's staff started expressing interest in the three-star prospect at the beginning of the summer and extended an offer to Erickson during an unofficial visit on June 18th.

Erickson was also scheduled to return to Missouri in late July, but committed to Nebraska on a return visit to Lincoln and cancelled his trip to Columbia.

Regardless, offensive line coach Marcus Johnson and the rest of the Tigers' staff continued their pursuit of the 6-foot-6, 315-pound prospect, who did make it to Columbia this past weekend for Missouri's season-opening 34-24 win over Central Michigan.

Now, the Tigers have added another talented piece to their offensive line class.

Erickson becomes Missouri's 14th overall commitment in the 2022 class and the fourth offensive lineman, joining Tristan Wilson of Lebanon (Mo.), Armand Membou of Lee's Summit North (Mo.), and Deshawn Woods of Omaha (Neb.) Central.

Missouri is recruiting Erickson as an offensive tackle.