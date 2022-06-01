Mizzou focused on JUCO talent to fill out 2022 roster
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
So far this offseason, Missouri has added a dozen transfers to their roster heading into the month of June. However, in the last few weeks the Tigers' focus has turned to adding JUCO talent to help...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news