The day after every Missouri football game this season, PowerMizzou has graded the performance of each position group, plus the team as a whole. With the Tigers' season officially over due to the cancelation of the Music City Bowl, it's time to evaluate the 5-5 campaign in its entirety. Note that we went back and calculated a "grade-point average" for each unit based off the scores from all 10 games, but that alone didn't determine each grade. Without further ado, here are the grades from Eli Drinkwitz's debut season.