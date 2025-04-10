Mizzou football moves up season opener

As they have each of the past three years, the Missouri Tigers will open the football season on a Thursday night.

The Tigers’ season-opening matchup with Central Arkansas was originally scheduled for Aug. 30 at an unspecified time and has now been moved up to Thursday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to keep this new tradition going with Mizzou football opening its season on a Thursday night in CoMo leading into the Labor Day weekend,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “We want to thank Central Arkansas and the SEC for agreeing to the change. We’re looking forward to seeing a packed Memorial Stadium and continuing our sellout streak into the 2025 season.”

The game’s television designation will be announced at a later date.

The Tigers have won their past 10 games at Faurot Field and have sold out their past 12 home games. Missouri has won 10-plus games the past two seasons and tied the third-best two-year record in program history at 21-5, while going 13-1 at home the past two seasons.

The Tigers will also host the first Border War matchup since 2011 on Sept. 6, Louisiana on Sept. 13, South Carolina on Sept. 20, UMass on Sept. 27, Alabama on Oct. 11, Texas A&M on Nov. 8 and Mississippi State on Nov. 15.