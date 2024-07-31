Missouri held its first two practices of fall camp on Monday and Tuesday, the notes and observations for the latter can be found here. The Tigers took the proverbial first step toward what they hope is a season that ends with at least a College Football Playoff berth. The player who could lead head coach Eli Drinkwitz's team to that potential CFP berth is quarterback Brady Cook, who took a massive leap forward last year in his second year as a starter.

"We're all susceptible to complacency or falling into the praise and blame trap. He didn't let the blame get to him. And I anticipate he won't let the praise get to him, too. But I'm constantly hammering (him) with, we don't need a celebrity quarterback. We need a battlefield commander." — Eli Drinkwitz on Brady Cook

Advertisement

He was one of the team's most-improved players last year after recording 3,317 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions to go with eight rushing touchdowns, an 11-2 record and a Cotton Bowl win. But Drinkwitz doesn't think any extra attention or praise will get to his signal-caller's head. "It hasn't affected him as a leader. I think he's been very consistent with how he's put in the work, shown his commitment to the team (and) been committed to working to improve," Drinkwitz said. "So, I don't sense that there's any type of adjustment from a leadership standpoint. "We're all susceptible to complacency or falling into the praise and blame trap. He didn't let the blame get to him. And I anticipate he won't let the praise get to him, too. But I'm constantly hammering (him) with, we don't need a celebrity quarterback. We need a battlefield commander." Despite his big year, there's still plenty of room for improvement for Cook entering his third season as a starter. Offensive coordinator Kirby Moore alluded to this being the first offseason Cook is going into without being in a quarterback competition. On top of that, Cook will go into this camp having participated in spring ball. Something he didn't do last year as he recovered from his torn labrum. So, the St. Louis native will get to see the field with the most first-team reps he's had in an offseason. "A lot more reps, which creates confidence. He's improved making subtle moves in the pocket, his command of what we're doing, adjustments within plays, whether that's signals or getting us into the best call," Moore said. "So all those things, I just think last year he didn't have those repetitions of spring ball so there was a lot of learning throughout fall camp. So, he's really taken ownership of the offense." Regarding Missouri's offense going to the next level, Drinkwitz and Moore have several things they'll need Cook to improve on or continue doing well. Whether it's limiting turnovers like he did last season or coming up big in the clutch, the coaches need Cook to find the balance between playing smart and being aggressive. "He has to continue to be a consistent ball distributor. One of the reasons for our success offensively was the lack of turnovers. We've got to continue that," Drinkwitz said. "We're going to need (him) to be a tough physical runner. That's what he's always been. ... We've got to continue to increase our deep ball accuracy (and) explosive plays. Then, end of the game, the quarterback, when the ball is in his hands, he's got to finish the game." "He has to take command of what we're doing and why we're doing it. The adjustments that are needed if we need to," Moore said. "He needs to be efficient, and then aggressively take what the defense gives us. We have some really good personnel on the outside (at wide receiver and) at the tight end position. “So, if we're trying to stretch the ball down the field, and it's there, it's there. If it's not, let's get to our check down and get those guys the ball in space because they can make those guys miss as well."

Behind Cook, presumptively, will be former Notre Dame and Arizona State quarterback Drew Pyne, who transferred to the school this offseason. Pyne was brought in for a couple of reasons. First, being a competent veteran backup to the team in case Cook was unavailable for any reason. Sam Horn, the No. 2 quarterback last season, underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this year and will miss this season. So, there was a need for a QB2. Secondly,, Pyne has two years of eligibility left, including this season, so when Cook departs after this season, the former could compete for the starting job next year. At media day on Sunday, Moore seemed impressed with Pyne's dedication to learning the playbook this offseason and is ready to see what he can do in practice. "Drew's a student of the game," Moore said. "He's worked really hard this summer. Working with (assistant quarterbacks coach) Sean Gleeson and (offensive assistant) Andy (Belluomini), doing extra meetings, going over the installs, watching tape and then when he's not sure of something asking questions. He's been productive under the lights and I think that's really a testament to his preparation. I'm just excited to get on the field with him."

"Those guys have played a lot of football. So, it'll be exciting to see when the pads go on and the progression that we've made from the spring, because we had a pretty good spring and we've got a solid room. We may need three or four running backs to do what needs to be done in our offense." — Running backs coach Curtis Luper

For years, Missouri has said it wants to establish a running back by committee. In 2022, it started that way with Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat but midway through the season, Schrader took over most of the reps. Going into fall camp last year, that was the plan again but Schrader took over full-time with just 77 carries going to other halfbacks the entire year. In fall camp this year, Mizzou wants to try the running back by committee again and thinks it has enough players to do the job. Georgia State transfer Marcus Carroll, who rushed for 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Appalachian State transfer Nate Noel, who rushed for 834 yards and five touchdowns, are atop the running back room with both backs splitting first-team reps in spring ball. Noel got a little more praise due to his speed and receiving prowess. Carroll did well, too, but his style as a north and south back couldn't be on display as much in a spring ball setting but it will be now. "Those guys have played a lot of football. So, it'll be exciting to see when the pads go on and the progression that we've made from the spring, because we had a pretty good spring and we've got a solid room," running backs coach Curtis Luper said. "We may need three or four running backs to do what needs to be done in our offense." Even though Luper said the decision lies in the hands of Drinkwitz and Moore as to what running back starts, he said the game script could determine that and remembers a similar situation with Tyler Badie and Larry Rountree in 2020. "I know in 2020 (against Tennessee) we had a couple of plays where Tyler Badie started just because of the nature of the play, the very first play we wanted to run," Luper said. "Larry Rountree started most of those games that year. So absolutely, it could be dictated by the play." Drinkwitz told the media on Sunday that the two main keys to being a part of the rotation at the position are to pass block and not fumble the ball. Luper expanded on that and reaffirmed that if it takes multiple players to do what's required then that's what they'll do. If it's one guy like last year then they have no issue going that route as well. "We need a guy who can (on) third and (short or) fourth and short get the first down," Luper said. "Can lead us to the first down in case we want to run in with a quarterback. Then we need a guy who can protect the quarterback on third down, and sometimes multiple guys do that for you. But whoever can win those jobs is the winner. Sometimes there's one guy who wins it all like last year. We don't know. It's all up for grabs."

Behind Carroll and Noel, are Jamal Roberts, Tavorus Jones and Kewan Lacy. Roberts was the only running back not named Schrader or Peat to receive a carry last year, and Luper revealed Roberts received a lot of first-team reps in practice last year to lighten Schrader's load in between games. Drinkwitz and special teams coordinator Erik Link mentioned the possibility of using Roberts on special teams this season. "I know everyone wants to play (and) wants to play early, but you really want to play well," Luper said. "Jamal got a lot of reps with the ones in the second half of the season because he was Cody's backup and there were times when Cody didn't practice a lot, especially on (Toughness) Tuesday. "So, Jamal has a lot of reps. He just needs to take the next step in the progression of becoming a good football player, a good running back. And a lot of times that happens on special teams when you may not see it, but he's on kickoff coverage or punt coverage or punt return. So, most of those first snaps come in that situation." At SEC Media Days, Drinkwitz said that Jones had his best offseason this year, and Luper credits Drinkwitz's comments to Jones being healthier. "A lot of times it's as simple as just being 100% healthy," Luper said. "He's had some minor nicks here and there that'll keep you from being 100% yourself. I think he's that now. He's been here a couple of years. So, he knows the expectations, and we're hopeful he can take the next step." Since arriving on campus as a four-star signee in the class of 2022, Jones has appeared in four games (all in 2022) and has recorded four carries for 25 yards and two receptions for 36 yards. Lacy is a 5-foot-11, 196-pound four-star signee out of Lancaster (Tex.). Similarly to Roberts, Lacy has breakaway speed but isn't afraid to mix it up between the tackles. PowerMizzou will keep you updated on the state of the running back position battle and the other position battles throughout fall camp.