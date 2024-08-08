Missouri brings back over 70% of its production from last year but mostly on offense.

Eight offensive starters return for Mizzou including quarterback Brady Cook. Not to mention, offensive coordinator Kirby Moore returns for his second season after leading the Tigers to the 28th-ranked offense and scoring offense.

However, the defense lost EDGE Darius Robinson, cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine, safety Jaylon Carlies and linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper to the NFL.

On top of that, defensive coordinator Blake Baker and EDGE coach Kevin Peoples left for the same positions at LSU after leading the 33rd-ranked defense and 25th-ranked scoring defense in Columbia.

Despite all the changes, the defense doesn’t feel like it’s reeling. It’s actually pretty confident. Missouri brought in defensive coordinator Corey Batoon and EDGE coach Brian Early, who have received rave reviews from other coaches and players for their attention to detail.

"Not much has changed. We're still preaching the same things," Mizzou safety Tre'Vez Johnson said. "We still have the same goals and team mindset. STP (something to prove). Nothing has changed since last year, we just got some new faces in the building that have to come along and get with the team."

Every level of the defense has questions about them especially the secondary since it lost three players to the NFL and the depth in the cornerback room seems uncertain behind Drey Norwood and Toriano Pride Jr.

However, the Tigers brought in some talented players in the transfer portal in the form of defensive tackles Chris McClellan and Sterling Webb, defensive ends Zion Young, Darris Smith and Eddie Kelly, Pride and linebackers Corey Flagg and Khalil Jacobs. All are vying for starting spots or spots in the rotation.

Johnson believes those players in addition to some of the standout returning players and contributors the should result in the defense being as good if not better than last year's.

"I personally don't feel that we lost a step anywhere," Johnson said. "It's fun. He (Pride) came in and did his job. Coach Drink told us to embrace our role and he definitely did that coming in. He made some plays. Norwood is coming back and has been doing the same thing he's been doing. DC (Daylan Carnell) has been doing the same thing he's been doing.

"It's going to be fun to watch guys go out and put on a show. I know how we've worked this offseason and have been working this first week of camp. Everybody should be just as excited as I am."

If Missouri’s defense and offense are just as good or better than last year, the Tigers hopes of making the College Football Playoff can turn into a reality.