Mizzou football notebook: Defense hasn't lost a step, Cooper's final year
Missouri brings back over 70% of its production from last year but mostly on offense.
Eight offensive starters return for Mizzou including quarterback Brady Cook. Not to mention, offensive coordinator Kirby Moore returns for his second season after leading the Tigers to the 28th-ranked offense and scoring offense.
However, the defense lost EDGE Darius Robinson, cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine, safety Jaylon Carlies and linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper to the NFL.
On top of that, defensive coordinator Blake Baker and EDGE coach Kevin Peoples left for the same positions at LSU after leading the 33rd-ranked defense and 25th-ranked scoring defense in Columbia.
Despite all the changes, the defense doesn’t feel like it’s reeling. It’s actually pretty confident. Missouri brought in defensive coordinator Corey Batoon and EDGE coach Brian Early, who have received rave reviews from other coaches and players for their attention to detail.
"Not much has changed. We're still preaching the same things," Mizzou safety Tre'Vez Johnson said. "We still have the same goals and team mindset. STP (something to prove). Nothing has changed since last year, we just got some new faces in the building that have to come along and get with the team."
Every level of the defense has questions about them especially the secondary since it lost three players to the NFL and the depth in the cornerback room seems uncertain behind Drey Norwood and Toriano Pride Jr.
However, the Tigers brought in some talented players in the transfer portal in the form of defensive tackles Chris McClellan and Sterling Webb, defensive ends Zion Young, Darris Smith and Eddie Kelly, Pride and linebackers Corey Flagg and Khalil Jacobs. All are vying for starting spots or spots in the rotation.
Johnson believes those players in addition to some of the standout returning players and contributors the should result in the defense being as good if not better than last year's.
"I personally don't feel that we lost a step anywhere," Johnson said. "It's fun. He (Pride) came in and did his job. Coach Drink told us to embrace our role and he definitely did that coming in. He made some plays. Norwood is coming back and has been doing the same thing he's been doing. DC (Daylan Carnell) has been doing the same thing he's been doing.
"It's going to be fun to watch guys go out and put on a show. I know how we've worked this offseason and have been working this first week of camp. Everybody should be just as excited as I am."
If Missouri’s defense and offense are just as good or better than last year, the Tigers hopes of making the College Football Playoff can turn into a reality.
One of those eight starters returning to the Mizzou offense is Mookie Cooper. The St. Louis native and former Ohio State Buckeye is entering his fourth season with the Tigers and last year of eligibility.
For the first time in his career, he will have the same quarterback and offensive coordinator for consecutive seasons. Cooper believes that continuity allows the offense to fast forward and work on tightening up things instead of installing plays like previous years.
"It can make the offense a lot easier," Cooper said. "We're focusing more on details and not really adding too many different things but just getting better at the things we are already good at. That's the good thing about going into year two we can just get crisper with the things we've already been doing."
After recording career-highs in receptions (36) and yards (447) in 2023, Cooper wants to win most of all but also wants to say he gave it his all.
"Just stay healthy and leave it all out there. Those are my biggest goals,” Cooper said. “I want to have no regrets. Not giving it my all. So, those are really my biggest goals right now. Just make sure I leave it all on the table."
A new role he's embracing a little more this year is that of a vocal leader.
Cooper, typically a reserved and soft-spoken person, knows it's his turn to be the vocal guy after years of seeing other receivers doing it.
"I got to speak up a lot more. I used to could just sit back and kind of -- it was up to guys like Keke (Chism) or Barrett (Banister) but now I've got to be that guy," Cooper said. "So, that's probably been the biggest thing and then just getting to see other guys grow. I like experiencing that."
Speaking of seeing players grow, Cooper was impressed by some of the team's young talent like wide receiver Daniel Blood and cornerback Cameron Keys.
Blood recorded two receptions for 20 yards in 37 offensive snaps last year across 10 games. Meanwhile, Keys has steadily been mentioned as an early enrollee in this freshman class that has caught the eyes of Cooper, Drinkwitz and more.
"He's (Keys) physical. He's not afraid to put his head in there," Cooper said. "He had two really big hits in the scrimmage. He likes even blocking in the perimeter drill or something like that. Like he's just afraid to put his head in there and make contact with the receiver. That's just something you don't see too much out of freshmen, especially ones at his size."
Cooper also complimented freshmen four-star receivers Courtney Crutchfield and James Madison saying both receivers are playing like they were with the team for spring ball and that they have "hunger to them and some dog to them."
The Tigers bring back their top seven receivers from last year and the balance of veterans and promising underclassmen could lead to a lot of big passing days through the air for the offense.
