Missouri safety Marvin Burks was the team's highest-rated prospect from the class of 2023 and he had a productive freshman season that saw him record 16 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in 130 snaps across 13 games.

That was in a backup role behind Jaylon Carlies and Tre'Vez Johnson. Now, Carlies is in the NFL and Johnson is who Burks is battling for the starting free safety role.

Burks has gone from a blue-chip prospect to someone the team expects a lot from whether he wins the starting job or not.

Johnson didn't start all but two games last year but he still had 445 snaps. Compare that to starters Carlies (687), Joe Charleston (556) and Daylan Carnell (677) and that's still a healthy role for the No. 4 safety. Plus, each safety has to learn all of the safety positions. So, that breeds more opportunities for players coming from the bench to play.

Last year, Burks approached the season as a year to download information. This year, it's more about applying what he's learned and will learn throughout the season and then help other players do the same.

After a year in the system and making the steep transition from high school to the Southeastern Conference, Burks feels more confident.

"Last year, just first coming in, I was really just trying to learn," Burks said. "Now, I feel like this year, having a whole year under my belt, I'm really trying to install and just let guys know the information I've got, learned over the year and just installed into the other guys coming to the room."

In addition to that, Burks put on some weight this offseason, got more knowledgeable about the game and has been using fall camp to try to get the best version of himself out every day. Something he said is made easy by playing against, perhaps the deepest position group on the team, the wide receiver room.

"Coming in as a freshman, like I said, I was just trying to learn, not trying to make mistakes," Burks said. "Now, I'm more challenging myself, going out there and challenging routes and challenging receivers, just trying to get the most game day reps from NWO (the wide receiver room) because those guys have great receivers, so I'm just every day trying to compete and get better with those guys."

Let Johnson tell it, he believes the safety group “hasn’t lost a step.”

Johnson, who is typically reserved and soft-spoken, also believes Burks has improved greatly and can't wait for him and the rest of the defense to be able to show the work they've been putting in.

"He's ready to go. He's going to get in there, embrace his role and do his job and I'm excited," Johnson said. "He's definitely coming along. Everybody on the team I've seen make growth since I've got here and I've only been here for a year. So like I said, I'm excited to see what we do."

Burks isn't just going to be limited to the defense. He's in a position battle with Mookie Cooper, Joshua Manning, Jamal Roberts, Speedy Johnson and Tre'Vez for one of the kick return roles.

Outside of Speedy, Burks is the only returning Mizzou player who returned multiple kickoffs in 2023 with four for an average of 18.5 yards per return.

Tre'Vez returned one for 20 yards.