

There is a lot of internal optimism at Missouri – just like there is for most teams across the nation (except the ones who lost in Week 0). The Tigers have completely put 2021 behind them and are not only excited about the new pieces they’ve acquired and players that they expect to step up, but they’re excited to start off the 2022 campaign at home on Thursday night versus Louisiana Tech. Now, it's not Alabama versus Missouri like it was a couple of seasons ago but it's still big considering the circumstance. Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois and coach Eli Drinkwitz were able to pull a few strings and get the Thursday night matchup versus the Bulldogs. Originally, they were supposed to be on the road playing Middle Tennessee State, which would've resulted in the Tigers playing more than four of their first six games on the road. "Yeah, first just thank the administration for understanding that this season ー was going to be a challenge regardless, but you know, had we not moved this game we were fixing to have three of our first full on the road and four of our first six which I think would have been very unique for an SEC team to have that type of schedule,” Drinkwitz said. “You know scheduling should be an advantage you should use scheduling as an advantage.” The last time the Tigers hosted a weekday game it didn't go too well as they lost 31-13 to Mississippi State in November 2015. Now that they will get the opportunity to be one of 10 Power 5 teams playing on Thursday, they're not scoffing at the opportunity to play in primetime on ESPN and come out on the winning end. Drinkwitz and company understand this is a big deal and have made a concerted effort to try and get fans, particularly the students, to come out. “If I'm being honest, we've done a lot. I mean, I spoke with the IFC this morning, you know, to all the brand new Greek Life members to try to rile them up to be here. Went to a ResLife pep rally on Friday night. We're doing everything we can to start fast and it starts with our students,” Drinkwitz said. “We have 7,500 student tickets, and for me, you know, I've shot my mouth off a lot in the last two years. But for me, it's really about let's have the student section first. If we can get, you know, we have 30,000 or 25,000 students that go to school here. If we get all 25,000 coming to a game, we'll have a great atmosphere and then it'll spread from there.” Although, Memorial Stadium holds 62,621 fans, the Tigers averaged about 46,473 fans per home game.





The Bulldogs scheme is something everyone will find out Thursday The Tigers have the benefit of a home-field advantage but what they don’t have that Louisiana Tech does have is the element of surprise. Sonny Cumbie was named the Louisiana Tech coach in the offseason and has brought along a new staff with him. While that is great for the Bulldogs, game planning for the Tigers has been difficult due to a lack of film with the Bulldogs' current players in Cumbie’s system. New Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker is familiar with some of the players that are on the Bulldogs since he was the defensive coordinator for the team from 2015-2018 but even he is going into this game unsure of what to expect come Thursday. “You know, it's kind of a mix, believe it or not, there's still some guys on the roster offensively that were playing when I was there, or maybe that we've recruited so, that helps probably from a personnel standpoint. But you're kind of hodgepodging it all together," Baker said. "You got a quarterback that was at a different spot. You've got an offensive scheme that was at a different spot and personnel that was at a different spot. So we've kind of been kind of hodgepodging it together. And you know, I think this game will be trying to figure out what each other does and then make adjustments off of it because it's impossible to say this is exactly who they're going to be.” Here’s some of what they mentioned that they know about Louisiana Tech. They know Cumbie runs an air raid offense that he’s had success with at Texas Tech in the Big 12, the Bulldogs starting cornerbacks are from Stephen F. Austin and they have a dynamic slot wide receiver named Smoke Harris. Based on the Bulldogs' film from last season and Cumbie’s film with Texas Tech, Drinkwitz said it should take about one quarter to understand if they guessed right or wrong about some of the things they’ve prepared to do versus the Bulldogs. “I think you kind of go in with a game plan in the first quarter and then you figure out what the game is going to settle into in the second and third quarter. The fourth quarter is a standalone. You got to figure out how you're going to win the game in the fourth quarter,” Drinkwitz said. “It always takes a life of its own but the first quarter is really where you figure out what your gameplan for is what really is. If it is great. If it's not then throw it out the window and let's go second, third quarter.”



All 11 defensive starters appear set The Tigers released their depth chart today, and while there was some clarity for some positions such as who will start at punter (it’ll be Sean Koetting), there were still a lot of uncertainties like at the tight end position. Buffalo transfer Tyler Stephens has appeared to be leading in that regard but it wasn’t set in stone when the depth chart was released. The defense doesn’t have that problem as all eleven starters have been revealed and the first unit has experience on all three levels of the defense with cornerback Ennis Rakestraw being the lone underclassman who will be starting. On the depth chart, 10 starters were clearly named with only one position in question being the safety battle between Clemson transfer Joseph Charleston and Jalani Williams. Baker let the cat out of the bag today and said that Williams will be coming off of the bench 一 effectively naming Charleston the starter (which isn’t much of a surprise). “Oh, absolutely. I always say there's no substitution for experience. So you know, I've spoken at length multiple times about the depth of our front four, and I think it's going to be crucial for this game. Like I said, as much tempo as I expect to see. I think we have strength in numbers. Like I continue to say three or four deep in all four of those positions and then just not being out there for the first time,” Baker said. “You know, some guys that will be a significant playing time for the first time, (for) some guys it will be their first college game ever, you know, in a packed stadium. So, there's not a ton of guys on our defense like that. So, definitely gives you a sense of comfort where those guys are, you have more confidence in them just playing the scheme (and) not being a superhero.”



Martez Manuel playing with “banged up” hand When Martez Manuel spoke to the media last Tuesday (Aug. 23) he appeared to be fine but apparently since then he has hurt his right hand. During practice Sunday, Manuel could be seen manning the STAR position with the first unit but he was donning a massive club on it. Baker didn’t note how Manuel hurt his hand but did note that Manuel should be fine and is expected to start on Thursday. It’s worth noting Daylen Carnell has been running the STAR position with the second unit and Baker said he’s comfortable with a number of safeties playing the position if need be. “Yeah, I think Martez 一 his hand just got a little bit banged up. He should be good by Thursday,” Baker said. “And then yeah, I think Jelani Williams will probably be the first safety off the bench. He's done a really really good job. I feel extremely comfortable with all three of those guys, Joseph (Charleston), Jalani and JC (Jaylon Carlies). And Tyler Hibbler’s done a really good job. I think, especially you go back from the spring until now I've seen a lot of growth and I feel comfortable you know, rolling too deep in all three of those positions for sure. And Ja’Marion Wayne has done a nice job so, we're building that in that room as the season progresses.”