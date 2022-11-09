Missouri (4-5) will be looking to rebound from a 21-17 loss to Kentucky in week 10 with an upset win over No. 5 Tennessee (8-1). The loss to Kentucky still lingers in Columbia after a few questionable calls didn't go the Tigers' way most notably the roughing the punter called on Will Norris in the final minutes. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz told the media on Tuesday that he spoke to Southeastern Conference officials about some of the calls that happened in week 10, but that he's looking toward the future since the rulings won't change the results. "It doesn't change the outcome," Drinkwitz said. "So, it's really not anything worth discussing in my opinion and it can only cost me money. So, it doesn't have any effect on this next game. It doesn't change the results." While the roughing the punter call may have technically been correct Drinkwitz wasn't necessarily seeking out an explanation from SEC officials for that one play. He said there were two other plays he considered challenging during the game: punter Jack Stonehouse's muffed snap that he picked up and tried to run for a first down and then a converted third and one call that favored Kentucky and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who appeared to not only be short of the line to gain for a first down, but may have lost yardage in the process. "So, what happens on those things is you tell the official I want to challenge that," Drinkwitz said. "They tell you they're looking at it. They don't have an angle. So, they kind of give you the feedback that you can but it's going to be a wasted challenge because they're already looking at it."

Personnel changes on offense

Right guard EJ Ndoma-Ogar was injured in the first half against Kentucky and was replaced by Mitchell Walters in the lineup. Drinkwitz said that Ndoma-Ogar is out for this week and the team will re-evaluate him next week. Ndoma-Ogar had gotten the start in the last two games over Walters in what has been musical chairs along the offensive line due to performance and injury issues. "It's sad for EJ because he was really playing well," Drinkwitz said. "His best game so far through that first quarter before he got dinged up." Drinkwitz said due to his injury there will be a chance we see new players in the lineup this week. "We're in a unique situation where our right tackle started the season at right guard and we lost two starting right tackles," Drinkwitz said. Connor Wood made the switch over to starting right tackle in week five after Zeke Powell had a season-ending injury against Auburn. Powell was replacing Hyrin White, who hasn't played this season due to what is believed to be an Achilles injury. Drinkwitz officially announced on Tuesday White would not be available for the season. Left guard Xavier Delgado was shaken up during last week's game, but finished the game. He missed week three versus Abilene Christian. Left tackle Javon Foster and center Connor Tollison are the only two offensive linemen who haven't missed a game this season. Where fans will likely not see any personnel changes is at quarterback. Despite Brady Cook's inconsistent play and the massive hits he's taken this season, Drinkwitz said he's sticking with Cook as the quarterback and doesn't plan to play another quarterback this week. "I'm really focused on this game and this opportunity," Drinkwitz said. "If the opportunity presents itself for us to get another quarterback in a situation that we're in control of, we would do that, but I'm not making that plan for this game. He still gives us our best chance moving forward and he's going to continue to grow and get better as well as the guys behind him." Cook has completed 162 of 247 passes for 1,790 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's also rushed for 284 yards and five touchdowns.

Opportunities for snaps at running back are available

After the Tigers held on to a 17-14 win over Vanderbilt in week eight Drinkwitz said that running back Cody Schrader would be the team's feature back going forward. Part of that is because of how consistent Schrader had been up to that point and the other part is because of how inconsistent Nathaniel Peat had been and his struggles with ball security. Since then Taj Butts and Elijah Young have seen limited snaps and touches in place of Peat while Schrader had rushed the ball 43 times for 146 yards and a touchdown. Prior to week nine Schrader had rushed the ball 68 times all season. This week, Drinkwitz changed his tone from a couple of weeks ago and said that he is open to having another running back come in and help shoulder the load with Schrader again. "We've got to get more out of our run game, whether that's blocking or creating yards," Drinkwitz said. "So, all of those things are on the table. I do want to see how Nate and Elijah respond in practice this week and see if those guys can provide us with some more depth. I do think Cody has given us all he’s got, but I felt like last game, for the first time, we played him too much."

Stopping Tennessee's offense