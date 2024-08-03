Heading into the 2024 offseason, Mizzou appeared to be set at starting linebacker with Chuck Hicks and Triston Newson emerging as key players at the end of last year. Ty'Ron Hopper was limited to 10 games and Chad Bailey was limited to five, which allowed Hicks and Newson to play more and leave a strong impression on the coaching staff. They did, however, it didn't stop Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz from going to the transfer portal and adding three linebackers The first addition was former Miami Hurricane Corey Flagg, who recorded 48 tackles, six tackles for loss and a forced fumble in 12 games. Next was four-star Michigan signee Jeremiah Beasley, an early enrollee who went through spring ball with the Wolverines before opting for the portal. Lastly, Khalil Jacobs formerly of South Alabama came in late May. He has ties to new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, who was his defensive coordinator at South Alabama. He recorded 56 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and an interception. Linebacker coach D.J. Smith said each transfer player has several key qualities that stood out to the coaching staff and that's partly why they're finishing up their first week of fall practice in Missouri jerseys. "Overall, speed and athleticism," Smith said. "They're some fast, physical, tough football players. They're smart and they have high football IQ." What they like about Beasley is he was a two-way star in high school. He rushed for over 2,000 yards as a running back and sparingly played linebacker. He's got good but not great speed at running back but the staff believes that as a linebacker that speed is great. Smith can relate to the transition from running back to linebacker because he did it and he believes he can help tap into Beasley's four-star potential. For Flagg, his speed, which Smith said Flagg ran a 4.51 40-yard dash this offseason, his tackling ability, his ability to play MIKE and WILL and his experience were what caught the eyes of the coaches.. Lastly, Jacobs stood out to Smith before he entered the portal. When Batoon joined the team earlier this year, Smith wanted to watch tape with Batoon and kept seeing Jacobs flash. So once Jacobs entered the portal, Smith was very interested. Smith called Jacobs "big, long and fast" and said he has a high ceiling. At SEC Media Days, Drinkwitz alluded to the fact that his starting linebackers missed time due to injury and only played in five games together. So, that, along with wanting more competition is last year and each dealt with nagging injuries last season as to why Missouri felt it needed to attack the position heavy in the portal despite possibly already having its succession plan (Newson and Hicks) playing plenty of snaps last season. Right now, the two starting spots at the position are vacant, and unlike some other positions that the team says the starting spot is vacant, like quarterback, and it's not, this is a true position battle. "The best players will play. It's a production-based business," Smith said. "We're going to evaluate the tape and we're going to evaluate on a day-by-day basis and the guys who can help us win are going to be the guys that are going to play. Smith said the linebacker room could do a by-committee approach this year but that's up to the players' commitment and consistency. Ultimately, Drinkwitz and Batoon will make that decision.

Communication is key

Newson was the rave of spring ball last year because of the way he displayed his knack for being a ball hawk. That much was apparent with his interception return for a touchdown in the spring game. However, he struggled in the first half of the season as he was still grasping the transition from JUCO to the SEC. By the second half of the season, he was a huge impact player for the Tigers and earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his Week 14 performance (15 tackles, two tackles for loss and recovered two fumbles) in the 48-14 win over Arkansas. He'd finish the season with 51 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 13 games (three starts). For the first time in his Mizzou career Newson talked to the media on Friday after practice and said the biggest difference from the first half of last season to the second half was playing more and communicating better. "More film study, more communication with my defensive line, the safeties, the linebackers, talking with Coach D.J. more, just trying to get more film and more everything really," Newson said. "Just trying to dial in and do more because coming in, I didn't get as many game reps. So, when I did, I had to start and lock in and get more film and more communication with the guys. The former Northeast Mississippi C.C. star said the difference from fall camp last year to this year is his desire to help other players come along and be the voice and example for the younger players on the team. "I would say I'm just trying to be there for the younger guys that are coming in," Newson said. "I'm trying to set a good example for them, do the right things for them (and) lead them in the right direction. It's been all right so far." Smith said Newson has had a "really great offseason" and got himself in great shape even though Smith wants him to put on more weight. Smith thinks Newson is on the right track and needs to be consistent with the little things such as diet, studying the playbook, sleeping well, etc. Newson said he learned how to keep his pace and slow down from playing with Hopper and Bailey, and said Hopper stayed on him and made sure he did what he was supposed to do because there could be a time when Newson had to replace Hopper. With that in mind, it's taught Newson to relish every moment and do his best. "I want to take advantage of every rep I get in everything I do," Newson said. "From lifting to film to reps on the practice field, walkthrough reps, I just want to take advantage of each rep that I get. It's a very precise game when it come down to it. So I just want to make sure I'm on point." During the media availability portion of practice this week, Newson was seen alongside Hicks working as the first-team unit in position drills. So, he's in the thick of things for the starting WILL spot.

Why Flagg picked Missouri

Flagg was a well-established player at Miami (FL) during his four seasons in Coral Gables. He never redshirted and has appeared in at least 11 games in three of his four seasons (appeared in eight as a freshman). He has 43 games (24 starts), 179 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, a pass deflection, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to his name. Again, entering the offseason, it seemed like Mizzou had two starting quality players in place. So why would a well-established starting-caliber player like himself join a team with that in place? He has several reasons, but the biggest ones are seemingly community and wanting to play with his brother, walk-on cornerback Caleb Flagg. "What stood out to me the most is the brotherhood these guys have here. I wanted to be a part of that. Family is very important to us. So, once we saw the brotherhood they had here we wanted to be a part of that, and we appreciate Coach Drink and Coach D.J. for giving us the opportunity." The brothers decided to transfer to Missouri on the same day in mid-December with Caleb coming over from Houston Christian (formerly Houston Baptist) after recording 47 tackles, a team-high seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception last year. Caleb would quickly show why he could be a potential player for the Tigers down the line after he won the Defensive MVP of the Black and Gold Spring Game, which saw him record his seventh interception of the spring. A moment that couldn't have made big brother Corey couldn't be prouder. "It meant a lot because I mean for me, I see the work he always put in. So, to foresee it and see his work come to fruition and get rewarded for it -- I felt like I had the award," Corey said. "I just can't be more proud of him and we're just going to keep stacking days." Corey said it hasn't hit him in practice yet that he is finally playing on the same team as his brother, something he says they haven't done before, but maybe it will when the season kicks off versus Murray State on Aug. 29. Before that moment happens, though. Corey is focusing on the task at hand, which is getting into the linebacker rotation and possibly starting, He said he didn't let who was playing linebacker determine what school he picks. He thinks Mizzou has a deep linebacker room and instead of running from the competition, he said his dad didn't raise him and his brother to be afraid of competing. "Competition brings the best out of any man or woman. It's something that you've got to embrace. It's something that my dad raised us on," Corey said. ... "When I came here, and no disrespect to these guys, but I was looking at none of the linebackers at any school because it was more so just how my brother and I felt." So far during camp Flagg has seen mostly second-team looks in the linebacker drills but it's very likely with a couple of weeks left in camp that he will get his opportunity to play with the starters.