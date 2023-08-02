The Tigers took the field for their second day of practice on Tuesday which means there are still a bunch of new faces to get used to and a whole lot of kinks to get out the way before Missouri's Aug. 31 season opener versus South Dakota. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler gave their thoughts on the new wide receiver group that may have taken a step forward despite losing All-Southeastern Conference receiver Dominic Lovett.

Pieces to the puzzle

Last season, the wide receiver room was the equivalent of trying to fit a square peg in a round hole or having a puzzle with multiple versions of the same piece but lacking the other pieces to really make it whole. The Tigers had so many slot receivers last year like Lovett, Barrett Banister, Luther Burden III and Mekhi Miller to name a few. So, Burden had to play on the outside and even then there are only so many reps to go around. But now, with the expected ascension of players like Mookie Cooper, Miller and others, and the additions of transfer players Theo Wease and Dannis Jackson the group feels more complete going into 2023. "I think we have done a really good job of recruiting and retaining the talent in that room and it is deep," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on media day the day before fall camp. "There are a lot of different players that have a lot of different strengths." Due to the receiver position being one of the deeper positions on the team, there will be a huge position battle in camp as players vie for snaps and targets. For Drinkwitz, he's not worried as much about the capabilities of his receivers in the passing game, but more about what they can do when they're not catching passes. "It's always going to be about competition and who provides the most value and who is the most consistent, and that's not just catching the ball," Drinkwitz said. "It's also about blocking on the perimeter which we did not do nearly good enough last year. ... And then from that point, it's about running routes, creating separation, making explosive plays and breaking tackles. "Again, potential means we haven't done it yet." Drinkwitz did take a timeout to mention how well Mookie Cooper has been doing this offseason as he enters his third season with the Tigers. "He's been through the trials and understands what it takes to be prepared for the opportunity and the moment," Drinkwitz said. "He trains with a purpose and an edge to him that is very consistent and he's a guy that can be counted on. We had a booster function on Friday night, and he was out getting an extra workout." Right after Cooper, Drinkwitz also brought up sophomore Mekhi Miller for doing a similar job. "He's similar to Cooper as far as (being) 'Mr. Consistent,' he shows up and works really hard," Drinkwitz said. "Doesn't say much, always has a smile, doesn't get caught up in all the hype of the other players, just knows that he's going to show up every day and do the work. "He's going to be where he needs to be when he needs to be to make the catch. So, I really feel confident that he will be a valuable member of the receiver room. He may not have the most credit or get the most hype in the media aspect but we know his value in our organization." Miller alongside Burden and offensive lineman Armand Membou were three true freshmen in 2022 who stepped up in key moments last year and bypassed the redshirt. Last season, Miller hauled in eight receptions for 128 yards. Despite the small sample size in targets and receptions, Miller found a knack for making timely plays whether it was a 20-yard third-down reception to keep the Tigers in the game against Florida or a punt block late in the game versus Arkansas with bowl eligibility on the line. Both Miller and Cooper should see much bigger roles in 2023.

Peeler's relationship with new OC Kirby Moore & what Moore thinks of the WRs

Kirby Moore was hired in early January to be the team's new quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator but he's still deeply connected to wide receiver, the position he used to play at Boise State (2009-13). "Sometimes my eyes naturally gravitate towards them in terms of watching those guys and, Coach Peeler does a really good job," Moore told PowerMizzou at the beginning of spring ball. So far, Moore and Peeler have hit it off in the latter's view and he can't wait to see how they continue to work together and improve upon the 15 practices they had together in the spring. "I've just been fortunate in that he's such a great mind and it's been fun and the mesh has been really good," Peeler said. "We have common experiences with both of us being on the west coast for a little while and the things that we've been able to experience, but just love the day-to-day work with him and I'm excited. "He's going to build it around what we do best with our players and I feel like he's done a really good job in that. So, I'm excited about the season and just kind of building off of spring with him."

During Moore's six-year stint at Fresno State, he coached some talented receivers like KeeSean Johnson, who is currently a member of the Buffalo Bills, and some talented wide receiver rooms like last year's group that featured a pair of NFLers in Jalen Moreno-Cropper (Dallas Cowboys) and Nikko Remigio (Kansas City Chiefs). Those were two of three Bulldogs to finish with 50 receptions and at least 630 yards last season. Moore didn't want to make any comparisons of the receiver rooms he worked with in the past to this new batch at Mizzou since he has yet to coach a game with the Tigers. But he's already impressed with how well the Mizzou group is working together despite all the new faces in the room, including Moore and his offense. "The group here I will say collaborates, works together and pushes each other very, very well," Moore said. "Usually, when one guy is out there he's bringing three or four guys with him. So, (I'm) really just excited for the older guys to continue to work with the younger guys and get the best group in terms of pushing each other and carrying that over to the first game."



Luther Burden's expectations and improved physique