The 132nd season of Missouri football and the third season of the Eli Drinkwitz era is set to begin on Thursday night when the Tigers host Louisiana Tech in the pair’s first-ever matchup. The Tigers are hoping to change their fortunes when it comes to weekday games. They lost to Nebraska in 2009, Arizona State in 2011 and Mississippi State in 2015. But the Tigers have optimism (as do most programs this time of year) that they can get off to a winning start. Our game day preview takes on a new format this season. Here are five matchups to watch, four Mizzou players to keep an eye on, three keys to the game, two questions that need to be answered and a prediction of who will win.

Kickoff Information Time: 7 p.m. Location: Faurot Field, Columbia, MO TV: ESPNU (Mike Monaco and Dave Steckel) Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Howard Richards, Chris Gervino) Spread: Missouri -20.5 Series history: No previous meetings

Mizzou Injury Report WR Demariyon Houston: Out DL Ky Montgomery: Out DL DJ Wesolak: Out OT Hyrin White: Out

5 Matchups to watch



1.) Matthew Downing vs. Missouri's defensive backs Louisiana Tech quarterback Matthew Downing will be starting his second game and playing in his eighth game in four seasons on Thursday night. It’s imperative that he connects with his position players in the passing game fast. With a lack of inexperience on the offensive line, it’ll probably be hard to dial up many deep shots over the secondary. The Tigers have moved cornerback Kris-Abrams Draine from the slot to the outside to be able to run the three-safety set defense. He was one of the team’s best players last season and he should be fine in this role. This defense will bring more pressure than last season, so if Downing gets frazzled by the pressure it can lead to some takeaways for the Tigers. 2.) LA Tech’s offensive line vs Mizzou’s defensive line The Bulldogs' offensive line will have their hands full with Missouri's defensive line. The depth of the Tigers' defensive line has been talked about ad nauseam but Thursday will be their first chance to see what they can do. Louisiana Tech has struggled at offensive line for the last couple of years and it is still in the midst of improving. Dakota White, a third-year player, had previously played right tackle and now will start at left tackle for the first time. Carson Bruno is a redshirt freshman who will be making his first career start at right tackle. It’ll be interesting to see how the Bulldogs manage this possible flaw and it’ll be interesting to see if the Tigers take advantage of it. 3.) LA Tech head coach Scott Cumbie vs Mizzou defensive coordinatorBlake Baker In theory, this is a game of an aggressive offense (Louisiana Tech's air raid) versus an aggressive defense (Missouri’s 4-2-5 nickel). The air raid offense is supposed to get its skill-position players in space (think crossing and shallow routes). Baker’s version of the 4-2-5 nickel added a third safety to help in the run game and be involved in blitzing more than a slot cornerback would be. With both of these coaches being new to their respective programs 一 there’s no film on these schemes with the current personnel. Whoever adjusts quicker and better will have the advantage.



4.) Drinkwitz vs LA Tech defensive coordinator Scott Power Similarly to Baker versus Cumbie is Drinkwitz versus Scott Power. When BleedTechBlue reporter Ben Carlisle spoke to PowerMizzou.com on Wednesday he noted that the defense Drinkwitz and the Tigers offense should expect to see is similar to what Blake Baker will be serving up scheme-wise on Thursday. A 4-2-5 nickel look (likely) with three safeties. If this is true, this may be a best-case scenario for Drinkwitz and the offense. They’ve been playing against virtually the same defense all offseason, and since Missouri doesn’t have much film of the Bulldogs with these coaches and this personnel this could be massive for the Tigers' offense. 5.) Brady Cook vs Brady Cook While Brady Cook impressed in his first career start in the Armed Forces Bowl last season, this will be Cook’s first time starting at Faurot Field for his dream school. Cook said during Sunday’s media day that he gets less nervous as he continues to prepare and the game gets closer. Hopefully, for Missouri, that is the case. It’s important that Cook gets used to being the starting quarterback of an SEC program and not let the moment consume him. He should take what the defense gives him and not feel pressured to prove he can do things that may not necessarily be required for him to do. If he takes care of the ball and gets in a rhythm early he should be fine.





4 Missouri Players to Watch

1.) WR Luther Burden III Obviously, when a top 5 prospect is playing people want to see if the hype surrounding that prospect is valid. Luther Burden III hasn’t played a snap and already has his face on potato chip bags. So, to say there's hype is an understatement. His final season at East St. Louis was nothing short of electrifying. He caught 71 passes for 1,174 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also returned eight punts for touchdowns. The question surrounding Burden is if he can translate that production to the Tigers' offense where Burden will be starting out of the gate. In front of around 60,000 fans in a primetime night game on ESPN 一 that is to be determined. While expectations should be tamed (because he’s 18-19 years old and has never played a college football snap), if Burden can show why he was the No. 1 wide receiver in the Class of 2022 then this can be significant for the Tigers without Tyler Badie and with new starting quarterback Brady Cook at the helm. 2.) QB Brady Cook Speaking of Cook, it was noted that he played well in his lone start last season in the Armed Forces Bowl where he went 27 of 34 for 238 yards a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. This performance led to Co-MVP honors with Army’s Arik Smith despite the loss. That’s pretty impressive for Cook to do that in his first college football start. Despite the game, it didn’t stop Drinkwitz from exploring the transfer portal before eventually landing Jack Abraham. Cook then beat out Abraham, Tyler Macon and four-star freshman Sam Horn. It’s not known what route the offense will go as far as what they should be doing in the run and pass game. Should they be running the ball to set up play action and the passing game or should they be passing the ball to get lighter boxes and run the ball? What is known is that Drinkwitz noted at Missouri’s Media Day on Sunday that he is not afraid of using his entire playbook to get a win. With that being said, I don’t think Drinkwitz will be afraid to have Cook dial up some deep balls if a situation arises.



3.) Martez Manuel The two-time team captain has probably been one of the players most affected by the addition of the STAR (a hybrid linebacker/safety) position in place of the slot cornerback position in Baker’s defense. This means that Manuel will be playing closer to the line of scrimmage, blitzing more and being involved in the run defense more which he has said that he likes. Baker said that Manuel is “fast enough to cover slots and he’s physical enough to play in the box,” and likened him to former Tennessee Titan and New Orleans Saint safety Kenny Vaccaro. Manuel did have a club on his right hand during practice Sunday but he did participate with the first team defense. Baker said that he “banged up” the hand but that he will play. 4.) Connor Tollison This was a toss-up between Tollison and right tackle Zeke Powell. Powell is replacing Hyrin White who has been limited in fall camp and is expected to miss some time early in the season (although he may be sidelined for the season but that is to be determined). The original plan seemed to have Buffalo transfer Bence Polgar in line to start at center but he’s been ruled ineligible for the season by the NCAA. He can practice but not play. This paved the way for Tollison to earn the starting spot. The 6-foot-4, 287-pound redshirt freshman will be seeing his first in-game action on Thursday and it will be interesting to see how he fairs. Drinkwitz has said that he wants to see Tollison bulk up and put on weight as he is one of the smallest offensive linemen on the team. He will have the benefit of being sandwiched between veterans (left guard) Connor Wood and (right guard) Xavier Delgado who can help minimize any mistakes.



Missouri's 3 keys to the game

1. Stop the run To think the Bulldogs aren’t going to test Missouri’s run defense early on is unwise. The Bulldogs are going to have a new quarterback, left tackle and right tackle, so they are going to want to make it easier on him. A run game makes every quarterback's day easier. On top of the fact that Missouri was a bottom 10 run defense last season. So, the Bulldogs would be silly not to see if they patched up its run defense. Now, with Sonny Cumbie’s air raid offense in play Missouri must keep in mind that they want a chance to throw over top of the safeties. If the Tigers can’t stop the run then not only will they get gashed in the run but they set up the Bulldogs to run play-action. 2. Pressure bursts pipes. Get QB pressure. Missouri went heavy in the transfer portal when it comes to defensive linemen and they still have Isaiah McGuire and Trajan Jeffcoat. With the inexperience that Louisiana Tech has at the aforementioned tackle positions and at quarterback, Baker should be licking his chops. The Tigers should be getting pressure with their defensive line alone but they shouldn't be afraid to send a fifth blitzer (probably a linebacker or the STAR) in sometimes too. 3. Making adjustments on the fly For all intents and purposes, whatever Lousiana Tech did last season doesn’t matter. The new staff means they have the element of surprise since there’s no film of the personnel in Cumbie’s scheme. Missouri has tape on Cumbie from his time with Texas Tech last year but that doesn’t paint a complete picture with new players. So, the Tigers will have to adapt. Drinkwitz said the first quarter will show them if they were prepared for what they thought would happen. After that, the Tigers will likely have to use whatever adjustments they need to make to contain and counter the Bulldogs to come away with a win.



2 questions that need answering

When will Luther Burden get to return punts and/or kickoffs? Maybe this is Drinkwitz trying to manage Burden’s load on offense but when you have an electrifying punt returner like Burden he should get a chance. Not to mention it’s another chance to get the ball in his hands. Kris Abrams-Draine, who handled punt and kick return duties last season, is supposed to get the first look in the return game this season. Abrams-Draine did have a kickoff returned for a touchdown last season. How will the snaps at running back be dispersed? Tyler Badie had the best season for a Missouri running back in school history. He accounted for 68.6% of the snaps and 72.8% of the carries on his way to totaling 1,934 scrimmage yards and 18 total touchdowns. Now, the running back room has a number of options but it appears that it will be a running back by committee approach to start the season. Within that lies, who will start, and what situations will certain running backs get a look in? Drinkwitz has said Truman State transfer Cody Schrader was the most consistent running back during fall camp multiple times. Schrader led NCAA D-II in rushing with 2,074 rushing yards on 300 carries for 24 touchdowns. Nathaniel Peat is a Columbia native who transferred from Stanford but he’s been dealing with a “soft tissue injury.” Drinkwitz expects him to play but isn’t sure on what Peat’s workload will be in week one. Elijah Young is the most experienced and proven back that is returning to Missouri and has just as good a chance to start as Schrader and Peat.



Prediction