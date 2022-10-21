Missouri (2-4) will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak with a win over SEC East foe Vanderbilt (3-4). In this 15th matchup between the pair, Missouri will be looking to get its third straight win over Vanderbilt in as many seasons while the Commodores will be looking to break .500 on the season with a win over the Tigers for the second time in four seasons. Our game day preview will look at the five matchups to watch, four Mizzou players to keep an eye on, three keys to the game, two questions that need to be answered and a prediction of who will win.



Kickoff Information Time: 3 p.m. CT Location: Faurot Field, Columbia, MO TV: SECN (Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter) Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Howard Richards, Chris Gervino) Spread: Missouri -14 Series history: Missouri 9-4-1

Mizzou Injury Report WR Luther Burden III: Probable WR Dominic Lovett: Probable RB Elijah Young: Probable DB Isaac Thompson: Out WR Demariyon Houston: Out WR Chance Luper: Out OL Hyrin White: Out

5 Matchups to watch

1.) Mizzou's offense against Vandy's defense Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook had his best game of the season versus Abilene Christian in week three when he completed 21 of 30 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He will get a chance to duplicate those numbers against the third-worst defense in the FBS. Vandy is allowing 493.4 yards per game and is the second-worst pass defense in the nation allowing 333 passing yards per game. With wide receivers Barrett Banister, Dominic Lovett and Luther Burden III available to play there's not much of a reason why Cook can't have a successful day versus the Commodores. 2.) Vandy's red zone offense vs. Mizzou's red zone defense

Vanderbilt's red zone offense has scored on 21 of 22 red zone attempts (95%) which is the ninth-best conversion rate in the nation and also are 72nd in scoring offense. Some of that success came against Hawaii, Elon and Northern Illinois, so not the greatest collection of talent but it's still something Mizzou has to account for. Mizzou is ranked 124th in red zone defense and has allowed opponents to convert 16 of 17 attempts (.94%). Eight of those red zone conversions were touchdowns and the other eight were field goals. Mizzou's defense has given up two touchdowns per game to SEC opponents (excluding field goals). So, the defense is capable of stopping teams in the red zone, but will it keep it up? 3.) Vandy quarterbacks vs. Mizzou defense A season ago, Vandy quarterback Mike Wright had a field day against Mizzou's defense when he passed for 14 of 28 for 122 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He also ran the ball 14 times for 152 yards. This season, true freshman AJ Swann has taken over the starting quarterback role and doesn't look like he will relinquish that role anytime soon. He has completed 81 of 133 passes (60.9) for eight touchdowns and no interceptions. In week three versus Northern Illinois, he completed 18 of 28 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns. In week seven versus Ole Miss, he completed 27 of 38 passes for 281 yards and a pair of touchdowns. So, Swann has the potential to do that not only against less competitive teams but a top 10 team in the nation. Obviously, this season's Tigers defense is leaps and bounds ahead of where it was last season, but whether it's Wright's ability to run or Swann's ability to throw the ball through the air, Mizzou will have to make sure they have a game plan that can limit both quarterbacks. 4.) Mizzou's run game vs. Vandy's run defense Vandy's run defense is the best part of its defense. Allowing 160.4 rushing yards per game makes the Commodores the 87th-best run defense in the nation. In three games versus conference opponents, Vandy is allowing 187.67 rushing yards per game. That's not great, so can Mizzou take advantage of it? Mizzou has the 57th-best rushing attack in the FBS and is averaging 166.5 yards per game. Missouri has rushed for 100 yards in every game except in week twp against Kansas State (94) and has rushed for over 150 yards four times this season. Nathaniel Peat has two 100-yard rushing games in Mizzou's last three weeks against Auburn and Florida. Cody Schrader had six carries for 89 yards versus Georgia and has a team-high four rushing touchdowns on the season. If the Tigers want to get the passing game going, opening up the run game would be a great way to get started. 5.) Vandy's offensive line vs. Mizzou's front seven Vanderbilt ranks in the top 20 in the FBS in sacks allowed with seven and ranks in the top 10 in tackles for loss with seven. Part of that is because the Commodores run the ball a lot and try to do a lot of quick passes. Nonetheless, Mizzou will have to find a way into Vandy's backfield because the Commodores do have a few skill position players who can make plays in space. Vandy running back Ray Davis is fifth in the Southeastern Conference in rushing yards with 536 to go along with four touchdowns. Wide receiver Will Sheppard leads the SEC in receptions with 38, he's second in receiving touchdowns with eight and he also has the fourth-most receiving yards with 497. Wide receiver Jaydan McGowen also has 31 receptions for 387 yards and a pair of touchdowns as well.

4 players to watch

1.) Brady Cook Cook has had a mixed bag of results in the three SEC games Mizzou has played this season. He played poorly against Auburn but was able to make a couple of plays that got Missouri in a position to win the game. Versus Georgia, he played well but couldn't get the Tigers down the field to score on its final offensive possession. Against Florida, he had another good day if you subtract the two interceptions that led to 14 Gator points. Cook has completed 56 of 86 passes (65%) for 591 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions against SEC opponents. Coming off of the bye with a chance to heal up and review the tape, Cook will have the opportunity to show that he has continued to improve and that he can take advantage of this struggling Vanderbilt defense. 2.) The offensive line Mizzou has allowed the second-most penalties in the SEC East with 47 for 397 yards. Twenty-three of those penalties have been on the Tigers' offensive line. It will be important to see if the offensive line can stay disciplined versus this Vandy defense that is allowing almost 500 yards per game. Right tackle Connor Wood and center Connor Tollison each have a team-high of six penalties on the season. Left guard Xavier Delgado is the only starting offensive lineman without a penalty. 3.) Kris Abrams-Draine Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine missed week six with an undisclosed injury, and with an extra week to get healthy he will be tasked with guarding Sheppard and McGowen at times. Abrams-Draine is the Tigers best cornerback and has 14 tackles and five deflections. It will be interesting to see how Abrams-Draine returns against the dynamic wide receiver duo. 4.) Ennis Rakestraw Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw has played better and better each week it seems and he had his best game of the season when Abrams-Draine was out and only two other scholarship players made the trip to Florida. He had five tackles and two pass deflections. If he can keep up that play and Abrams-Draine is the same player from before his injury then keeping up with Vandy's wide receivers won't be much of an issue at all.

3 Keys to the game

1.) Run the ball The run game has been doing well this season and looks to be the most consistent part of the offense, and that is after you account for the penalties and offensive line struggles. Mizzou should run the ball close to 40 times. It will not only open up the pass but it takes 2.) Don't get behind the chains on early downs In Missouri's last three games on 38 different occasions, the Tigers had a first down result in two yards or less. Seventeen of those have been because of a run play and six of them have been because of penalties. When you add in the penalties, tackles for loss and other things that naturally will happen on the other downs, Missouri can't afford to be in third and long situations, especially against a defense that is one of the worst in the nation. 3.) Don't force the ball to playmakers Cook will have his full arsenal of weapons on display on Saturday, but he shouldn't try and force them the ball. Yes, he should spread the ball out and have a big passing day against the second-worst pass defense in the nation but he shouldn't force it. Cook realizes that these were some of the things he did in past games and said he spent the bye week working on it. "A couple of missed reads," Cook said. "A couple of missed throws. For example, that second interception at Florida I got to put it on Tauskie's opposite shoulder on the incut as he's breaking out. The first interception -- when I see Luther get hit off the route I just need to move on with the progression and squeeze it even if I'm starting to throw it."

2 Questions that need answering

1.) Is it the right thing to play Burden this week? The last time Burden played a football game he was limping to the sideline and wasn't able to put any weight on his left leg. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said that he expects Burden to be ready to go on Saturday, but should he really be playing? Vanderbilt isn' t a game that Missouri should need Burden for. Besides a week 11 game versus New Mexico State, the Tigers will have their work cut out for them in their four remaining games. Is it worth it to trot a less than 100% Burden out there versus a team that is a double-digit underdog? 2.) Can Mizzou’s offense get off to a fast start? Missouri has yet to have a first-drive touchdown all season. It has had a first-drive field goal, but can it get in the end zone on the first possession? Mizzou's defense is already aggressive, but more times than not they are playing from behind, so they can't be overzealous. In week five versus Georgia, there were a few times when defensive coordinator Blake Baker blitzed six and even seven players at times when the Tigers were up. The defense has proved it can keep the team in the game and even give the offense a chance to win the game. This time, will Mizzou's offense get off to a fast start and possibly get a sizable lead so the defense can show that it can close out a game?

