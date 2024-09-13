The last time these teams faced off in 2021, Boston College won 41-34 in overtime.

Both teams are coming off of shutout wins. The Tigers defeated Buffalo 38-0 last week while the Eagles defeated Duquesne 56-0.

In Week 3, No. 6 Missouri (2-0) will host No. 24 Boston College in the only ranked versus ranked matchup in college football this week.

Earlier this week Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz talked about the last matchup in 2021 leaving a sour taste in his mouth, and is a loss he regards as one of the worst in his career.

"I just think at that moment that game was hard for a lot of different reasons. I didn't think we played particularly well," Drinkwitz said. "There was a lot of noise around that game for comments that were made by me. So, learned a hard lesson as a head coach there. Then obviously, the emotional swing to that game. We came back and tied it up. They scored in overtime. We throw a pick the first play. You know, first time having to deal with the crowd rushing the field, and trying to navigate your way off the field. So, a lot to it."

Both teams are vastly different from where they were three years ago. Bill O'Brien is at the helm as the new head coach and quarterback Thomas Castellanos is leading the Eagles' 23rd-ranked scoring offense (42 points per game) and 38th-ranked offense (464 yards per game).

The dual-threat quarterback presents a lot of problems for any defense he faces but the offense has more weapons than the signal-caller. For more on how the Tigers plan to contain Castellanos, click here.

On Tiger Talk, Drinkwitz called Boston College "Wheel Central" due to the team's propensity to pass to the running backs on wheel routes. The Eagles have a decent 1-2 punch in the backfield in Treshaun Ward and Kye Robichaux.

Ward is a familiar face for the Tigers. He was a Kansas State Wildcat last season and recorded 14 touches for 107 total yards in the Week 2 matchup between the Wildcats and Mizzou. His five receptions for 61 yards were season highs in both categories for Ward.

This year, Ward has 20 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown. He also has four receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Robichaux is more of a downhill, north and south runner. In Week 1 against Florida State, the 6-foot, 215-pounder had 19 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown. He also got his lone reception of the season for a four-yard touchdown.

Through two games, he's recorded 25 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Those two have been running behind one of the country's best offensive lines.

According to PFF College, the Eagles have the seventh-best (one spot above Mizzou) pass-blocking grade at 86.7 and the 33rd-best run-blocking grade at 69.6.

Defensively, the Eagles are led by defensive coordinator Tim Lewis and his 15th-ranked defense, allowing 214 yards per game. The defense also has the seventh-best rushing defense at 40.5 yards per game, fourth-best third down defense at 15%, 10th-best scoring defense at 6.5 points per game and the 54th-ranked pass defense at 173.5 passing yards per game.

Defensive end Donovan Ezeirauku leads the defense as one of the team captains. He's two years removed from being an All-ACC selection and led the team in tackles for loss (6.5), sacks (two) and forced fumbles (two) in 2023 to go along with his 53 tackles.

Free safety Carter Davis currently leads the team in tackles with 12 to go along with a pass deflection.

According to PFF College, Khari Johnson has the highest coverage grade (80.3) of anyone who has played at least 30 snaps. He's allowed seven receptions on 12 targets for 52 yards and a touchdown. Thirty-six of those yards have been yards after catch, though. He's the team's slot corner and will be the one predominantly guarding Luther Burden.

Also, Boston College is fifth in the FBS in penalties with just five, while Missouri is 110th with 17. If the Tigers continue to be undisciplined and the Eagles can capitalize that could pay massive dividends for the nation's 24th-ranked team.