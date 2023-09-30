Mizzou is coming off its third straight one-score victory after defeating Memphis, 34-27, last week in St. Louis, while the Commodores are coming off a 45-28 loss to Kentucky in its SEC opener.

Missouri (4-0) hopes to get its first road win of the season in its Southeastern Conference opener against Vanderbilt (2-3) in Week 5.

Led by head coach Clark Lea entering his third year at the helm, Vandy will be hoping it passing game can propel them to its first win over the Tigers since 2019.

Led by what Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said is one of the best wide receiver rooms in the nation, the Commodores will be leaning heavily on the trio of Will Sheppard, Jayden McGowan and London Humphreys.

Sheppard is a player who is getting similar All-SEC hype that Luther Burden III is getting but in a different way. While Burden is the dynamic receiver known for his yards after the catch, his ability to make defenders miss and be a threat on short, intermediate and deep routes, Sheppard is an elite red zone threat who is going to snag more jump balls than not.

"He's better than 50-50 on contested catches he's more like 80-20," Drinkwitz said about Sheppard during the SEC teleconference on Wednesday.

Sheppard is tied for the most receiving touchdowns in the nation with six to go along with 27 receptions for 345 yards. There’s not a doubt that the Commodores offense stops and starts with him.

McGowan has recorded 23 receptions for 29 yards while Humphreys has burst on the scene as a true freshman with 12 receptions for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

“We have to do a good job of disguising our looks and playing in a good defensive position," Drinkwitz said. "We have to play through the hands of the receivers and when it's a 50-50 ball we have to play chest to chest.”

Usually, AJ Swann is the Commodores' lead signal-caller but his status appears to be questionable with a right elbow injury.

Swann is a gunslinger with an immense talent for making plays with his arm. So far this season, he has the second-most passing yards in the league with 1,290 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns. However, he's prone to turnovers. He has seven interceptions on the season and three of them came last week with two being returned for touchdowns.

Vanderbilt is the fourth-worst team in the nation when it comes to giveaways with 11 on the season and nine in the last three games. So, Mizzou will have to take advantage of those opportunities if they come up on Saturday.