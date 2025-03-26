Theo Wease talks Pro Day

After having to miss the East-West Shrine Bowl with the injury to his hand that took him out of the second half of the Music City Bowl, Theo Wease got to work to show out at the combine.

“It was a blessing,” Wease said. “I’ve always dreamed of going to the combine at a young age, just being there, being around those guys, being around the town, going through the interview process and everything. I’d do it all over again.”

But Wease’s game isn’t based on pure athleticism, which showed in his drill performances.

He ran a 4.56 40-yard dash (31st out of 39 receivers), he reached 31.0 inches in the vertical jump (34th out of 36 receivers, leapt 9-feet, 9-inches in the broad jump (32nd out of 33 receivers) and did not do the 3-cone drill, the shuttle or the bench press.

So Wease returned to Columbia hoping both to show off some better drill times and, more importantly, his ability to run routes and catch passes from the man who he’s been working with the past two years in Brady Cook.

“Me and Brady went out on a good note,” Wease said. “We went 17-for-17, can’t ask for any other way. Just being back at Mizzou, getting all the love from my teammates, my coaches, it was like, I couldn’t be nervous.”

Wease did not run the 40-yard dash at pro day, but did run a time of 4.3 seconds in the short shuttle and 7.15 seconds in the L drill.

"I think I could have done a little better on my shuttle, but it's all good," Wease said.

And he showed where he shines best, running routes and catching passes.

“I love playing football, I love catching passes,” Wease said. “Was my last time, well hopefully it wasn’t my last time playing with (Cook). It was fun.”