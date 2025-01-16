Mizzou has new linebackers coach

According to multiple reports, the Missouri Tigers have their replacement for DJ Smith in Miami co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Derek Nicholson.

Nicholson spent 2023 and 2024 in the position for the Hurricanes after spending three season as the linebackers coach at Louisville.

Nicholson played linebacker at Florida State, totaling 207 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and two defensive touchdowns, while making the Butkus Award and Chuck Bednarik Watch Lists in 2008.

He was not drafted, but signed with the Atlanta Falcons and participated in mini-camp.

He earned All-ACC honors and was a member of the All0ACC academic team in 2007 and 2008.

After earning a degree in sports management, Nicholson began his coaching career at the high school level in 2011, coaching in both North Carolina and Florida before moving to the college ranks when he spent the 2013 season at Akron.

He then went to Louisville for the first time in 2014, coaching outside linebackers and defensive ends before going to Alcorn State to be a defensive line coach in 2015.

He then spent two seasons at Southern Miss, the first as a defensive line coach and the second as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

He returned to Louisville for his second stint, coaching there from 2020-2022 before his two years with Miami.

Missouri has not yet confirmed the hire. To this point, Smith is the only exit from Eli Drinkwitz's staff this offseason.