Mizzou holds on to beat Vanderbilt

The Missouri Tigers took the lead early and held on to it throughout.

But Vanderbilt hung around and made Saturday’s game at Mizzou Arena a lot closer than it needed to be.

The Tigers scored the final seven points to beat the Commodores 75-66, claiming Missouri’s second consecutive SEC win after dropping 21 in a row.

“It was a run of two halves that they had,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “The end of the first didn’t go well for us, but we ended up closing it out … but again, this is the SEC. That’s a great basketball team.”

After the Tigers had led by as much as 17 late in the first half, the Commodores refused to let Missouri put them away.

Vanderbilt used a 9-0 run to cut a 12-point Missouri lead to three at 49-46 with 12:44 left to play, but the Tigers were able to extend back to a 55-48 advantage after a Trent Pierce layup.

The Commodores cut it back to three at 55-52, but once again the Tigers responded with a Tamar Bates step-back 3 from the right wing behind a Josh Gray screen and Caleb Grill’s second 3 of the game after starting 0-for-5 from deep.

“Grill doesn’t think he was 0-for-5, and he’s not going to ever catch the ball thinking that way,” Gates said. “Nor are his teammates. His teammates want him to shoot the ball and he was able to make some great 3-point shots for us tonight, make some great defensive plays, some rebounds. And having him back playing the majority of the minutes that he did after his injury is crucial, I thought he was able to make some unbelievable, timely execution.”

Once again, Vanderbilt fought to cut the lead, this time bringing it all the way to a single point at 61-60 after a Chris Manon 3 with 5:32 left.

But as they had throughout the game, the Tigers responded.

Grill stole a pass and tossed it ahead to Bates for a one-handed dunk in transition to break an 8-0 Vanderbilt run, then Grill stole another pass and tossed it ahead to Bates again, leading to a free throw to give the Tigers a four-point lead with 4:19 remaining.

“Any time, you know, when you’re going through a little lull like that, just to get a bucket, just see the ball go through the basket, I think, can be big,” Missouri forward Mark Mitchell said. “Just for team morale, just for our psyche”

Anthony Robinson added two free throws to extend the lead to six, but Vanderbilt was able to fight back to 68-66 after Missouri was called for its second foul on a 3-pointer, leading to Jason Edwards - who led the game with 20 points off the bench for Vanderbilt - hitting all three attempts with 2:11 left to play.

Those would be Vanderbilt’s final points, though, as the Tigers responded once more to create the final margin.

“We stopped the second-chance points, we kept them off the free-throw line,” Gates said. “I think their last couple points came off free throws and fouls and our lack of discipline in terms of giving the shooter space to land.”

The Tigers stormed out after winning the tipoff, as Bates hit a 3, then Robinson hit a step-back 3 and a layup, Pierce hit a 3 and Tony Perkins did as well to make the Tigers 5-for-5 from the field and 4-of-4 from 3 to start the game leading 14-2.