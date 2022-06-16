Mizzou hoops staff casting wide net in 2024 class

While the Missouri basketball staff still hasn't landed a commitment from a player in the class of 2023, and even still has a spot to fill prior to the 2022-23 season, Wednesday represented a noteworthy landmark in the class of 2024. As of midnight on June 15, college coaches were allowed to begin contacting rising high school juniors. Dennis Gates and his staff have taken full advantage. Missouri's staff has been as busy as just about any in the country. By our count, the Tigers have already reached out to 66 prospects in the 2024 class. Here is a rundown of each prospect who has reportedly heard from Missouri. Note that college coaches cannot comment on unsigned prospects, meaning we are reliant on players reporting which coaches have been in touch, so this list likely isn't comprehensive and may not be perfectly accurate.

Missouri coach Dennis Gates and his staff have been busy since they were allowed to start contacting class of 2024 recruits on June 15. (Megan Fox)

Offers

The top-ranked player in the state of Missouri in the 2024 class initially picked up an offer from Cuonzo Martin and his staff but told us that Gates and company have continued to recruit him.

The long, lanky guard picked up an offer from Missouri assistant coach Kyle Smithpeters earlier this spring and told PowerMizzou that he would like to take a visit to campus. He's previously visited Auburn and Arkansas.

Thomas' teammate on the Brad Beal Elite AAU squad, McCullum also picked up a Missouri offer in April and talked about visiting campus soon.

Same goes for Miller. The power forward received an offer from Smithpeters after he saw him work out alongside Thomas and McCullum and he said he's interested in visiting Missouri.

Another member of the Brad Beal Elite 16U squad, Blocker picked up a Missouri offer after a strong performance at the Louisville EYBL event in late May. Blocker is the younger brother of top-50 class of 2023 prospect Layden Blocker.

One of the elite scorers in the 2024 class, Givens picked up an offer from new assistant coach Dickey Nutt in April. He runs with Kansas City-based Mokan Elite on the AAU circuit. He recently announced that he will transfer to Florida powerhouse Montverde Academy for the remainder of his high school career.

Givens' teammate on both the AAU circuit and in high school, King also received an offer from Nutt this spring. He has also landed notable offers from Alabama, Ole Miss and St. John's.

The Wichita, Kansas native has really boosted his stock this spring. Since June 15, he has picked up new offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. Wichita State has also been in on him for a while.

The four-star big man has attracted the attention of a host of SEC schools, with Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee all having offered.

Jones had offers from both Cleveland State and Florida State prior to Gates and Young being hired by Missouri, so he should have prior relationships with both coaches. Missouri will have stiff competition to beat out to land him, however. Jones has already taken unofficial visits to Duke, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina and NC State,.



The massive center recently told Rivals that Auburn and Illinois have been recruiting him hardest so far, but there's certainly plenty of time left for Gates and company to make up ground.

The successor to Kennedy Chandler at point guard for Briarcrest Christian has found no shortage of suitors, with Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas Tech among the other schools having offered.

The son of former NBA guard Ron Harper and younger brother of Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr. has picked up a slew of new offers this spring, but the Scarlet Knights could be tough to beat here.

The recruitment for this Southern California Academy prospect has already gone national, as Florida, Kansas, Tennessee, Wake Forest, South Carolina and Ole Miss have joined Missouri in extending scholarship offers.



The Kentucky native recently told Rivals that Missouri is among the top two schools showing him the most love so far, along with West Virginia. Smithpeters has taken the lead on his recruitment so far. He also mentioned Mississippi State and Texas A&M as players so far.

The Cleveland native picked up a scholarship offer from Gates when he was at Cleveland State, and Missouri became the first high-major program to offer him a scholarship when it did so on June 2.

Green has emerged this spring, earning offers from Tennessee, South Carolina and Missouri within the past six weeks.

Allen was recruited by Florida State while current Missouri assistant coach C.Y. Young was on staff with the Seminoles, then Young extended a new offer once he joined Gates at Missouri. Florida State and Miami could make it tough to pull him out of the Sunshine State, however.

Missouri became the first high-major school to extend an offer to Key when it did so on Monday. Florida State quickly followed suit a day later.

Shortly after midnight on June 15, the four-star prospect received an offer from Missouri. McNeil has also landed offers from Clemson, Indiana, LSU, NC State and Tennessee.

Another June 15 offer, Brown also landed offers from Marquette and Harvard in the past day. Those three joined a long offer list for the top-20 prospect.

One final June 15 offer, Guerengomba's recruitment had been pretty well confined to the Northeast before Missouri jumped into the fray. He also has offers from Rutgers, Maryland, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech and a few mid-major schools.

Mizzou joined Marquette and Iowa in offering Indrusaitis on the 15th. Illinois, DePaul, Nebraska, Maryland and others are also on his offer list.

Other Targets